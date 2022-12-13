Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD shines above $1,780 amid volatile US Dollar, spotlight is on US CPI

Gold price has sensed decent demand after dropping below $1,780.00 as the US Dollar has turned volatile.

S&P500 futures recovered vigorously as investors shrugged off inflation expectations-inspired uncertainty.

A decline in US one-year inflation expectations has also dented casual inflation consensus.

Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a recovery after dropping below the crucial support of $1,780.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal witnessed a steep fall on Monday as investors are expecting higher interest rate peak guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for CY2023.

A recovery in Gold price banks upon an improvement in the risk appetite theme. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped below 105.00 in early trade and is expected to extend its losses ahead. S&P500 futures recovered vigorously on Monday as investors shrugged off inflation expectations-inspired uncertainty. The 10-year US Treasury yields have sensed pressure and have dropped below 3.60% as the Fed is highly likely to buzz a slowdown in the interest rate hike pace ahead.

A decline in United States one-year consumer inflation expectations has also dented consensus for casual inflation figures. The economic data declined to 5.2% in November from 5.9% in October, marking the biggest one-month decline on record. The headline inflation is seen slowing down to 7.3% from the former release of 7.7%.

Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co. believe that a soft reading in United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data could spark a powerful rally in United States equities. The 500-stock basket of the United States could rally up to 10% if headline inflation drops to 6.9% or lower, as reported by Bloomberg.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price has found cushion on a confluence of the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is marginally above $1,780.00 and the upward-sloping trendline plotted from November 23 low at $1,721.23 on an hourly scale.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is looking to come out of the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 for a decisive recovery.

Gold hourly chart