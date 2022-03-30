Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD senses responsive buying below $1,900 but still inside the woods

- Gold prices have found significant bids before $1,900 as a value bet.
- Progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has underpinned the risk-on impulse.
- The DXY eyes below 98.00 on an upbeat market mood.
Gold (XAU/USD) has been hammered by the market participants as safe-haven assets lose appeal on progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The precious metal witnessed a steep fall this week after failing to sustain above the grounds of $1,950.00. Although a responsive buying slightly below $1,900 has pushed the gold prices near $1,920.00.
The Russian administration is withstanding the initial step of ceasefire with Ukraine and has withdrawn its troops in northern Ukraine and Kyiv. While Ukraine has adopted a neutral status and is abstaining from an alliance with the NATO community.
The initial gesture towards the roadmap of truce by Moscow and Kyiv has improved the market sentiment. Risk-sensitive assets are gaining traction amid active risk-on impulse.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has also faced the heat of sheer selling in the safe-haven assets. The DXY is reversing to Tuesday’s low around 98.00 and is likely to extend its losses amid the violation of the latter. The higher odds of 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are intact amid modest US JOLTS Job Openings data. The JOLTS Job Opening was recorded at 11.266M, a tad higher than the previous figure of 11.263M and the estimate of 11M.
For further direction, investors will focus on the quarterly US Gross Domestic Product annualized (Q4), which is due on Wednesday. A preliminary estimate for quarterly US GDP is 7%, synonymous with the previous figure.
Gold Technical Analysis
On the hourly scale, XAU/USD has sensed responsive buying after the re-test near March 16 low at $1,895.15. The precious metal has overstepped the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1920.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1919.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1953.5
|Daily SMA50
|1892.35
|Daily SMA100
|1849.76
|Daily SMA200
|1818.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1929.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1890.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1966.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|1910.83
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1905.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1914.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1896.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1873.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1857.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1935.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1952.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY plunges to 122.00 on BOJ action, Japan FY-end flows
USD/JPY is plunging, down a big figure so far this Wednesday, as the BOJ's intervention in the bond market is finally helping the yen gain ground. The repatriation flows into the yen due to the Japanese fiscal year-end is also weighing heavily on the pair.
AUD/USD climbs above 0.7500 on softer DXY and upbeat Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD has settled above 0.7500 as progress on the Moscow-Kyiv peace talks underpins risk-on impulse. The upbeat market sentiment has improved the demand for risk-sensitive assets. Strong Australian Retail Sales have underpinned the antipodean against the greenback.
Gold senses responsive buying below $1,900 but still inside the woods
Gold has been hammered by the market participants as safe-haven assets lose appeal on progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The precious metal witnessed a steep fall this week after failing to sustain above the grounds of $1,950.00.
Shiba Inu price could repeat another explosive breakout
Shiba Inu price is about to trigger an event that has not been triggered since October 2021: an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. When this bullish Ichimoku long entry appears, instruments often have long and sustained uptrends, something SHIBA has not seen in five months.
Is the US going to get into a recession?
The consumer is two-thirds of the US economy and if we are going to get a recession, first we have to see a change in consumer behavior. So far we are not seeing that.