- Gold struggles to preserve its modest gains despite softer US bond yields, the USD.
- Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continue to act as a headwind for the metal.
- The downside seems cushioned as investors await this week’s key US macro releases.
Gold gains positive traction on the first day of a new week and hits a fresh daily high, around the $1,670 area during the early European session. The uptick, however, meets with a fresh supply at higher levels, with spot prices sliding back below the $1,665 level in the last hour.
A combination of factors exerts some downward pressure on the US dollar, which, in turn, offers some support to the dollar-denominated gold. Reports that the UK government is expected to roll back the proposed scrapping of the higher rate of income tax provides a goodish lift to the British pound. This, along with a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, continues to undermine the greenback.
In fact, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note moves away from a 12-year high touched last Wednesday. Apart from this, concerns about a deeper global economic downturn and geopolitical risks provide a modest lift to the safe-haven XAU/USD. That said, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by major central banks, including the Fed, should cap the non-yielding yellow metal.
Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will continue to hike interest rates at a faster pace to curb inflation and have been pricing in another supersized 75 bps increase in November. The bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish remarks by several FOMC officials and Friday's release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bulls.
Traders might also refrain from placing fresh directional bets and prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of important US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month. A rather busy week kicks off with the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI on Monday. This, along with speeches by FOMC members and the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to gold.
The focus, however, remains on the closely-watched US monthly employment details on Friday. The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing Fed rate hike expectations and the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for gold.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1663.32
|Today Daily Change
|2.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1660.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1679.23
|Daily SMA50
|1724.96
|Daily SMA100
|1765.61
|Daily SMA200
|1824.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1675.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1659.31
|Previous Weekly High
|1675.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1614.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1665.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1669.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1654.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1648.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1638.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1670.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1681.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1687.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
