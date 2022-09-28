- Gold price fades bounce off yearly low, pares the biggest daily jump since early March.
- XAU/USD buyers returned as yields slumped the most in six months, DXY printed biggest daily fall since March 2020.
- BOE, ECB managed to trigger DXY’s corrective pullback.
- Challenges to risk, hawkish Fedspeak keeps gold sellers hopeful, softer US GDP could help extend metal’s recovery.
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats to $1,658, after posting the biggest daily jump in six months to recover from the two-year low, as buyers reassess the bullish move considering the presence of the risk-negative catalysts. That said, the metal’s hesitance in extending the latest rise could also be linked to the cautious mood ahead of final readings of the US Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The quote began Wednesday on the back foot and refreshed the two-year low as the US dollar cheered the market’s rush for risk safety. However, the Bank of England’s (BOE) bond-buying plan to restore market confidence joined hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers to weigh on the US dollar and trigger the yields’ slump, which in turn pleased the XAU/USD bulls afterward.
That said, the Bank of England (BOE) announced a bond-buying program to defend the British Pound (GBP) on Wednesday. The details suggest that the BOE will buy bonds with a maturity of over 20 years and up to 5 billion sterling worth per auction initially. On the other hand, ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Wednesday that they will continue to raise rates in the next several meetings, as reported by Reuters. There were several other ECB Governing Council members namely Olli Rehn, Peter Kazimir, and Robert Holzmann who openly favored a 0.75% rate hike in the next meeting.
Elsewhere, the US international trade deficit narrowed by $2.9 billion to $87.3 billion in August from $90.2 billion in July. Details suggest that the Exports dropped for the first time since January while Imports marked the fifth consecutive monthly decline. Further, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday that the baseline scenario right now includes a 75 basis points (bps) rate hike in November and a 50 bps increase in December, as reported by Reuters. Additionally, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans also emphasized the need to address inflation and tried to renew the US dollar buying but could not due to the softer yields.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields slumped the most in six months and allowed equities to consolidate recent losses, which in turn dragged the US Dollar Index (DXY) from the multi-year high.
It’s worth noting, however, that the market’s doubts over the BOE-led optimism and the fears of the European energy crisis could join the hawkish Fedspeak to renew the gold’s selling if today’s US GDP data offer a positive surprise.
Technical analysis
Gold price remains sidelined inside a short-term trend-widening bearish megaphone chart pattern.
The quote’s latest break of the $1,654-55 resistance confluence including the 50-SMA and a fortnight-old horizontal area, now support, directs XAU/USD buyers towards the stated formation’s upper line, at $1,669 by the press time.
It should, however, be noted that the bullish MACD signals and the RSI run-up is teasing the buyers and hence a clear upside break of the $1,669, also crossing the $1,670 hurdle, won’t hesitate to direct the bulls towards the previous weekly top surrounding $1,690.
Meanwhile, a downside break of $1,655-54 resistance-turned-support could quickly direct the gold bears towards $1,640 and the latest low near $1,615. Though, the support line of the aforementioned megaphone, close to $1,611, appears a tough nut to crack for the sellers afterward.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1658.93
|Today Daily Change
|29.87
|Today Daily Change %
|1.83
|Today daily open
|1629.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1686.23
|Daily SMA50
|1728.21
|Daily SMA100
|1770.66
|Daily SMA200
|1826.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1642.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1621.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1688.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1639.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1634.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1629.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1619.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1610.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1598.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1640.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1651.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1661.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims to extend recovery above 0.6530 as DXY plunges, US GDP eyed
The AUD/USD pair is witnessing a mark-up inventory accumulation phase after displaying a juggernaut rally to near 0.6530. The asset is expected to extend its recovery and will march towards the critical hurdle of 0.6600.
EUR/USD struggles to extend rebound beyond 0.9700, German Inflation, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD bulls take a breather after posting the biggest daily jump in six months during the turnaround Wednesday. That said, the quote treads water around 0.9730-40 during the early Thursday morning in Asia.
Gold retreats towards $1,650 ahead of US GDP, focus on yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats to $1,658, after posting the biggest daily jump in six months to recover from the two-year low, as buyers reassess the bullish move considering the presence of the risk-negative catalysts.
XRP: Trade against retail, you'll win every time
XRP price is showing applaudable retaliation signals. Since September 25, the bears have conquered the market, forging a 20% loss in market value for the digital remittance token. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach of $0.31.
TIPS – A misunderstood inflation hedge
With inflation high and volatile, and with uncertainty about how quickly inflation might return to pre-Covid levels, should investors consider Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”) as part of a conservative portfolio allocation or for portfolio diversification? To answer the question, it is helpful to understand what TIPS are and how they work in practice.