Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains sideways above $1,800 despite a rebound in risk-on profile

- Gold price is still sideways above $1,800.00 despite a gradual recovery in the risk-appetite theme.
- The US Dollar Index has dropped sharply below 104.30 after recording a fresh four-day high of 104.56.
- Federal Reserve’s higher interest rates have resulted in a decline in Pending Home Sales.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying back-and-forth moves marginally above the psychological resistance of $1,800.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is displaying a lackluster performance despite a correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY) in the early trade. The US Dollar Index has slipped firmly below 104.30 after recording a fresh four-day high of 104.56 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are delivering hopes of revival after a two-day sell-off. Also, risk-perceived currencies are regaining traction as investors are shrugging-off uncertainty about a spike in Covid-19 cases in China. The 10-year US Treasury yields have trimmed to near 3.86%, following the footprints of the US Dollar Index.
Amidst the festive week, the economic calendar has nothing firm to offer, however, the release of the United States Pending Home Sales data on Wednesday has displayed the consequences of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The economic data dropped by 4% to its lowest in 20 years on a monthly basis for November as transactions dropped after the Fed pushed the interest rate to 4.5%.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is auctioning in a neutral channel on a two-hour scale that indicates a volatility contraction due to the absence of critical economic events. The precious metal has picked strength after dropping to near the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,802.20. Also, the 200-EMA at $1,793.35 is aiming higher, which indicates that the upside bias is still solid.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals that the Gold price is awaiting a fresh trigger for a decisive move.
Gold two-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1806.25
|Today Daily Change
|1.87
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1804.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1795.02
|Daily SMA50
|1742.79
|Daily SMA100
|1722.55
|Daily SMA200
|1781.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1814.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1797.11
|Previous Weekly High
|1823.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|1783.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1803.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1807.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1796.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1787.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1778.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1813.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1822.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1831.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD changes course, nears 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 0.6709, approaching the 0.6800 threshold amid the better tone of Wall Street. Equities recovered amid easing concerns related to the latest Chinese coronavirus spread.
USD/JPY on its way to retest the year’s low
The USD/JPY pair extended its early decline to close Thursday below the 133.00 threshold. Broad US Dollar weakness and the Bank of Japan´s unplanned bond purchase operations underpinned the JPY.
Gold buyers waiting for a reason to add longs
Gold recovered some ground on Thursday, now trading at around $1,813. A shortened week ahead of New-Year celebrations implies reduced volumes and volatility across the FX board.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.
The year in review and ahead
Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.