Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers some lost ground above $2,020, Michigan sentiment data eyed

Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers some lost ground during the early Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal rebounds as the US Dollar recovery stalls. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 103.40. The US Treasury yield consolidates its gains, with the 10-year yield standing at 4.14%. The gold price currently trades near $2,024, up 0.09% on the day. The resilient economic data in the US and the dovish stance of the Federal Reserve (Fed) weaken expectations of an early rate cut. Fed officials have not leaned towards endorsing an early rate cut, although the probability of interest rate cuts in March remains around 57%. On Thursday, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 187K for the week ending January 13 from 203K in the previous reading, better than the market expectation of 207K. Additionally, the January Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey improved to -10.6 from -12.8 in December. The upbeat economic data support the tighter-for-longer narrative around the Fed, which might lift the Greenback and weigh on the USD-denominated gold . Later on Friday, market players will focus on the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and Existing Home Sales. Also, FOMC M. Daly (San Francisco) and M. Barr (Board of Governors) are set to speak later in the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.