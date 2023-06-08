Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds to near $1,950 as investors divide about Fed’s policy

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • Gold price has extended its recovery to near $1,950.00 as the USD Index has dropped sharply.
  • Investors have started shrugging off fears associated with expectations of more interest rate hikes by the Fed.
  • Gold price is hovering near the upward-sloping trendline of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern.

Gold price (XAU/USD) attempted a recovery after dropping to near $1,940.00. The precious metal has extended its rebound move to near $1,950.00 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped sharply. Broader choppiness in the USD Index has kept investors on their toes. An absence of potential triggers this week has bounded the USD Index in a limited territory.

S&P500 futures have recovered their entire losses and have turned positive, showing signs of recovery in the risk appetite of the market participants. It seems that investors have started shrugging off fears associated with expectations of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The USD Index has found an intermediate support around 103.80, however, the situation for the USD index seems vulnerable as the market sentiment has turned cheerful. In spite of the short-term correction, strength in the USD Index would stay as the Fed is expected to remain hawkish further.

Meanwhile, a survey from Reuters showed that “It would take rate cuts from the Federal Reserve to weaken the currency substantially.” Also, Fed would pause in June for the first time in more than a year and keep its key interest rate at 5.00%-5.25% then and for the rest of the year.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price is hovering near the upward-sloping trendline of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern on a two-hour scale plotted from May 30 low at $1,932.12. The horizontal resistance of the aforementioned pattern is placed from May 19 high at $1,983.29. The precious metal is trading below the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,955.38, which indicates that the short-term trend is bearish.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is struggling in holding itself above 40.00.

Gold two-hour chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1946.43
Today Daily Change 6.48
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1939.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1969.9
Daily SMA50 1990.55
Daily SMA100 1940.31
Daily SMA200 1839.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1970.23
Previous Daily Low 1939.9
Previous Weekly High 1983.5
Previous Weekly Low 1932.12
Previous Monthly High 2079.76
Previous Monthly Low 1932.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1951.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1958.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1929.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1919.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1899.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1960.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 1980.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 1990.48

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0750 despite disappointing EU data

EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0750 despite disappointing EU data

EUR/USD is stretching higher toward 1.0750, as bulls ignore dismal revisions to the Eurozone GDP and jobs data. The pair is benefiting from the ongoing decline in the US Dollar, despite positive US Treasury bond yields and tepid risk sentiment. Focus shifts to the US data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.2500 in the European session. The pair capitalizes on the extended US Dollar weakness, despite a cautious market mood and higher US Treasury bond yields. The UK docket remains data-dry, as the focus shifts to the US data. 

GBP/USD News

Gold rebounds to near $1,950 as investors divide about Fed’s policy

Gold rebounds to near $1,950 as investors divide about Fed’s policy

Gold price (XAU/USD) attempted a recovery after dropping to near $1,940.00. The precious metal has extended its rebound move to near $1,950.00 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped sharply.

Gold News

Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by

Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by

Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.

Read more

Plenty of hawkishness to go around

Plenty of hawkishness to go around

We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.  

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures