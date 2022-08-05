- Gold price remains sidelined within a choppy trading range, bulls struggle to keep reins around monthly high.
- US dollar rebound challenges the XAU/USD buyers ahead of the key US employment report.
- Chatters surrounding China, Taiwan and recession also entertain traders.
Gold price (XAU/USD) seesaws around the monthly top as traders depict the typical anxiety ahead of the key US jobs report on Friday. That said, the yellow metal seesaws near $1,788-95 area, around $1,791 by the press time of the early morning in Europe.
In addition to the pre-NFP caution, the market’s mixed concerns surrounding the global recession and the latest geopolitical headlines concerning Taiwan also contribute to the XAU/USD’s sluggish move. It’s worth noting that the options market flashes mixed signals and challenges the gold buyers.
The fears of a global economic slowdown seem to have ebbed amid the recent rebound in the US Treasury yields, which in turn propelled the US dollar and exert downside pressure on the gold price.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps a two-day downtrend while printing mild gains around 106.00. The greenback gauge dropped during the last two days before tracing the yields to consolidate recent losses. It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury yields stabilize around 2.069% after declining in the last two days. Even so, the US Treasury yields continued to portray the risk of recession as the difference between the 10-year and 2-year bond coupons remain the widest since 2000.
Elsewhere, geopolitical challenges emanating from the Taiwan Strait also challenge gold buyers as China reflects its dislike for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told an East Asia meeting, per West Official, that China’s reaction to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit had been "flagrantly provocative".
Talking about the mood in the options market, a one-month risk reversal (RR) of gold prices snaps a three-week downtrend on the weekly basis but drops for the third consecutive day if watched daily. It should be noted that the spread between the bullish and bearish bets, namely the call options and the put options, is known as the risk reversal (RR).
To sum up, gold prices remain sidelined but the negatives are more than the positives and hence today’s US employment report for July will be crucial for near-term directions. Should the employment data appear stronger, the US dollar rebound can extend and weigh on gold prices.
Technical analysis
Gold price seesaws between $1,788 and $1,795 as buyers and sellers jostle near the monthly high amid overbought RSI conditions.
That said, the quote’s pullback moves need validation from a three-day-old support line, near $1,787, before directing the XAU/USD bears towards the double bottom marked on Wednesday, as well as the 200-HMA, around $1,754-55.
Alternatively, an upside break of $1,795 will need to successfully cross the $1,800 round figure to please XAU/USD buyers.
Even so, a fortnight-old resistance line near $1,805 could restrict short-term gold price run-up.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1791.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1791.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1735.14
|Daily SMA50
|1790.53
|Daily SMA100
|1846.51
|Daily SMA200
|1842.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1794.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1763.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1768.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1711.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1782.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1775.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1771.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1751.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1739.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1803.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1814.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1834.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0200 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.0200, as the US dollar extends its recovery amid a cautious risk tone. Investors assess the latest German data amid looming recession risks. US Nonfarm Payrolls data is eagerly awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2150 as USD rebounds ahead of NFP
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.2100, fading its recovery momentum. The US dollar rebounds with yields, as investors remain cautious amid recession fears and ahead of the critical NFP data. The BOE hiked rates by 50 bps on Thursday but forecasted a recession in Q4 2022.
Gold portrays pre-NFP trading lull around $1,790
Gold price seesaws around the monthly top as traders depict the typical anxiety ahead of the key US jobs report on Friday. The yellow metal seesaws near $1,788-95 area, around $1,791 by the press time of the early morning in Europe.
AVAX price prematurely triggers its 40% rally
AVAX price shows an affinity to correct and shed weight after undergoing a massive expansive move in the last two weeks. This bullish development will be met with profit-taking that will likely drive the value of Avalanche lower.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!