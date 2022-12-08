- Gold price picks up bids to pare the first daily loss in three.
- Risk-positive headlines from China, Hong Kong appear to favor the latest XAU/USD rebound.
- Gold bears remain hopeful as firmer US Dollar, Treasury bond yields keep recession fears on the table.
- Headlines surrounding Russia also probe bullion buyers ahead of next week’s key Fed meeting.
Gold price (XAU/USD) bounces off intraday low to $1,785 during the initial hour of Thursday’s Asian session as the market players lick their wounds after a negative start.
The latest easing in the risk-off mood, which initially helped the US Dollar to brace for weekly gains, could be linked to the headlines from China. Recently, Shanghai City Authorities mentioned that they will stop requiring Covid test checks for restaurants or entertainment venues from this Friday. On the same line, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) states that Hong Kong is ‘to ease isolation rules’ for infected travelers, with a release on the fifth day.
Even so, the looming fears of economic slowdown, as well as Russia’s usage of nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine, seemed to weigh on the XAU/USD price. Furthermore, Bloomberg came out with the news suggesting more tension between the US and China due to the latest bills the US Congress is up for passing, which in turn challenges the Gold buyers. “The US is set to pass legislation revamping US policy toward Taiwan and restricting government use of Chinese semiconductors, moves that appear certain to antagonize Beijing even as President Joe Biden seeks to ease tensions,” said Bloomberg.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures reverse the initial losses while recovering from the three-week low to around 3,935 by the press time. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields stay inactive near 3.45% while paring the previous day’s losses near the lowest levels since early September.
Looking forward, the Gold price may witness lackluster days ahead of the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. However, today’s weekly US Initial Jobless Claims, as well as Friday’s preliminary prints of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations may entertain traders.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price stays defensive above the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) level surrounding $1,773. In doing so, the yellow metal remains inside an immediate rising wedge bearish chart pattern, currently between $1,782 and $1,795.
It’s worth noting that a two-week-old ascending trend line holds the key to XAU/USD bear’s entry, around $1,771 at the latest.
That said, bearish MACD signals and recently firmer RSI keeps sellers hopeful as the metal portrays the rising wedge chart pattern on the hourly play. However, a clear upside break of the $1,782 hurdle won’t hesitate to refresh the monthly peak surrounding $1,810.
Gold price: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1785.58
|Today Daily Change
|-1.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1787.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1764.3
|Daily SMA50
|1705.76
|Daily SMA100
|1716.62
|Daily SMA200
|1793.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1768.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1804.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|1739.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1782.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1773.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1760.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1751.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1803.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1817.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0500 in the early European trading hours, as the US Dollar rebound fizzles despite a cautious market mood and higher Treasury yields. Concerns over the recession and hawkish Fed outlook dent risk appetite. Lagarde's speech eyed.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2200 amid damp mood
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.2200 in early Europe. A slump in UK’s house prices and easing momentum in labor market keep bears hopeful. US Dollar remains sluggish amid pre-Fed blackout of policymakers.
Gold pares daily loss above 200-HMA as risk-aversion ebbs
Gold price picks up bids to pare the first daily loss in three. Risk-positive headlines from China, Hong Kong appear to favor the latest XAU/USD rebound. Gold bears remain hopeful as firmer US Dollar, Treasury bond yields keep recession fears on the table
XRP price avoids bearish fate, but can bulls manifest $0.506
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish recovery after slipping below a crucial support level. This development indicates that the buyers are still in control and that an upswing is likely to emerge here.
Incoming data continues to be consistent with high recession risk for 2023
Incoming data continues to be consistent with high recession risk for 2023. The US Manufacturing PMI has fallen below 50 (the dividing line between expansion and contraction) for the first time since March 2020.