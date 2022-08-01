Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pares biggest weekly gain since March near $1,750, US PMIs eyed

- Gold prints the first daily loss in four as it print mild losses around one-month high.
- USD bear’s pause, hawkish Fedspeak and cautious mood ahead of key data/events probe metal buyers.
- Sellers need validation from US ISM Manufacturing PMI but NFP is the key.
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints mild losses around a one-month high as bulls take a breather after posting the biggest weekly jump in nearly five months. That said, the yellow metal drops 0.25% intraday while snapping a three-day uptrend around $1,760 during early Monday morning in Europe.
The metal’s latest losses could be linked to the US dollar’s pause around the one-month low, during the four-day downtrend. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces off its intraday low to 105.80 by press time.
The greenback’s rebound could be linked to the market’s sour sentiment amid the fresh US-China tussles over Taiwan. Also likely to have stopped the US dollar bears could be the latest hawkish comments from Minneapolis Fed President Neil Kashkari and a firmer print of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. Additionally, the cautious mood ahead of Friday’s key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and downbeat prints of China’s PMIs for July are also likely to have weighed on the gold prices.
On the other hand, the US “technical recession” and previous comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggest that the US central bank runs out of steam for aggressive rate hikes. Additionally, the month-end consolidation of the US dollar could also be held responsible for the gold price recovery.
Amid these plays, the US Treasury yields recovered to 2.67%, up three basis points (bps) but S&P 500 Futures print mild losses around 4,110 at the latest.
Given the market’s mixed concerns and the XAU/USD pullback, risk catalysts could entertain traders ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for July, expected at 52 versus 53 prior. That said, the metal traders are likely to remain cautious ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for July considering the calls for neutral rates and US recession chatters.
Technical analysis
Gold price stays above the previous resistance line from June 13 despite the recent pullback, which in turn joins bullish MACD signals and a firmer RSI line to keep buyers hopeful unless the quote drops below the resistance-turned-support line near $1,740.
Even if the XAU/USD sellers break the $1,740 support, a one-week-old ascending trend line near $1,732, could challenge the metal’s further downside before directing it to the yearly low near $1,680.
During the fall, Wednesday’s swing low around $1,711 and the $1,700 threshold could entertain the gold bears.
Alternatively, the gold price remains on the way to a downward sloping resistance line from April 18, close to $1,780 by the press time. However, the 50-DMA level surrounding $1,795 could challenge the metal buyers afterward.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1762.1
|Today Daily Change
|-4.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1766.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1733.25
|Daily SMA50
|1797.24
|Daily SMA100
|1853.41
|Daily SMA200
|1842.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1768.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1752.17
|Previous Weekly High
|1768.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1711.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1761.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1758.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1756.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1746.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1740.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1772.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1778.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1788.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0250 amid USD weakness, ISM eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0250, extending the latest gains amid a broadly weaker US dollar and cautious optimism. The rebound in US Treasury yields fails to limit the upside in the pair. US Manufacturing PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2200 ahead of ISM
GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.2200, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid mixed markets. GBP bulls shrug off UK political anxiety and disappointing Final Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US ISM PMI.
Gold drops to near $1,760, upside looks likely, US ISM eyed
Gold price is likely to remain upbeat on lower consensus for US NFP. A higher estimate for US ISM New Orders Index indicates higher forward demand by households. The precious metal has established above 38.2% Fibo retracement comfortably.
Ripple battles the SEC with massive cross-border payment growth
Ripple witnessed massive growth in On-Demand Liquidity related sales. Despite the ongoing legal battle with the SEC, the payment giant continued its expansion and partnerships. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on XRP.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!