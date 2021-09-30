Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to hold above $1720 to avoid further falls

Gold (XAU/USD) has staged a modest recovery from fresh seven-week lows. Defending $1720 is critical for XAU/USD bulls, as focus shifts to US data, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta informs.

Focus will remain on yields and dollar amid hawkish Fed’s stance

“Upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, an aversion to the US government shutdown and a rebound in metals and energy prices seem to have revived the risk-on trades. However, the further upside in gold price remains elusive, as the Fed’s hawkish expectations will continue leading the sentiment, underpinning the yields and the dollar while weighing negatively on the non-interest-bearing gold.”

“Also of note remains the US final GDP release and weekly jobless claims for fresh dollar trades. A slew of speeches from the Fed officials will be closely eyed as well.”

“Only a four-hourly candlestick closing above the 21-SMA at $1742 hurdle will create conditions for any meaningful recovery. Up next, gold buyers will look to regain the 50-SMA at $1753, opening doors for a fresh rally towards the 100-SMA at $1770.”

“If the sellers fight back control, then a retest of the seven-week troughs at $1722 would be inevitable. Gold bears will need to find a strong foothold below $1720, in order to flex their muscles towards the August 10 low of $1718. The line in the sand for gold optimists is the $1700 psychological threshold.”

“To conclude, any recovery in gold could likely remain short-lived, as sellers would seek fresh entries at higher levels.”