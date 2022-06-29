Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD loses battle from $1820 as focus shifts to US Core PCE

- Gold price is establishing below $1,820.00 on hawkish commentary from Western central banks.
- The DXY is aiming to recapture its 19-year high as US PCE has climbed to 7.1%.
- The precious metal is hovering around the lower portion of the Descending Triangle.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has turned sideways after displaying wild swings in the New York session. The precious metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,814.96-1,819.13 after reversing its gains. The speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell brought a sense of volatility in the gold prices and his hawkish commentary was committed to bringing price stability to the US economy.
Investors should start discounting a consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points (bps) as accelerating inflation has become invincible for the US households and they have to face its consequences. The comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde that returning to a lower inflation rate is not possible now. The commentary spooked the FX arena and risk-sensitive currencies took a hit.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is aiming to recapture its 19-year high at 105.79 on an improvement in US Personal Consumption Expenditure on a quarterly basis. The US PCE landed at 7.1% from the prior print of 7%. No wonder, the improvement in PCE must bank upon higher prices rather than higher demand. Going forward, the focus will remain on the Core PCE Price Index, which may decline to 4.7% from the prior print of 4.9% on an annual basis.
Gold technical analysis
The gold prices are trading near the potential support of the Descending Triangle pattern. The downward sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted from June 16 high at $1,857.58 while the horizontal support is placed from June 16 low at $1,815.73. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,819.36 is acting as a major resistance for the counter. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is holding itself above 40.00 levels, however, a slippage below the same will bring more weakness in the bright metal.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1817.68
|Today Daily Change
|-2.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1820
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.5
|Daily SMA50
|1855.57
|Daily SMA100
|1892.07
|Daily SMA200
|1844.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1829.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1818.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1822.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1825.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1815.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1811.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1804.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1826.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1833.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears back in control below the 0.69 figure
AUD/USD is under pressure into the final moments pre rollover and is down some 0.37%. The bears were in town despite the prior day's positive Retail Sales. Instead, markets were driven by comments from the Federal Reserve's Chairman, Jerome Powell.
EUR/USD accelerates losses after breaking below 1.0500
The EUR/USD pair accelerated losses during the New York session as the US dollar was underpinned by hawkish comments from Powell and despite disappointing GDP review. The US dollar resumed its advance amid a decline in equity prices and following comments from central bankers.
Gold loses battle from $1820 as focus shifts to US Core PCE
Gold price (XAU/USD) has turned sideways after displaying wild swings in the New York session. The precious metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,814.96-1,819.13 after reversing its gains.
Bitcoin: A falling knife or Michael Saylors' sword in stone?
Bitcoin price revisits $19,000 levels causing concern amongst day traders. Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy buys 480 Bitcoin this week and now has over 130,000 Bitcoin in their portfolio. Invalidation of the bullish macro count remains $13,880.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!