Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks south towards $1,915 despite retreating Treasury yields

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
Gold price is in the hands of sellers so far this Thursday, having settled almost unchanged on the day on Wednesday.

The hawkish Fed minutes unraveled the world’s most powerful central bank’s plans to pare the balance sheet and deliver a 50-basis points (bps) rate hike at its May meeting. The Fed’s aggressive stance is worrying investors, as it could cripple the economic growth while the Fed combats soaring inflation.

The sell-off in the techs and real estate stocks on Wall Street caused its Asian peers also to lean bearish, offering a heavy blow to the risk-on trades. Therefore, the haven demand for the US bond dragged the yields lower, invariably triggering a minor pullback in the US dollar.

With the Fed’s aggressive tightening plans in full swing, gold price is failing to benefit from the renewed weakness in the yields, as well as, the dollar. Gold price is also shrugging off any demand for it as a safe haven, as policy normalization remains a net negative for the bright metal in the longer run.

Markets also remain jittery amid the ongoing escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict following the Western sanctions against Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. Attention now turns towards the speeches from the Fed policymakers Evans, Williams, Bostic and Bullard, which could have a significant impact on gold price in the coming days.

Gold Price Chart: Hourly 

 

Gold’s hourly technical picture shows that the price is eyeing a sharp drop towards the rising trendline support at $1,916.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is looking south below the midline, justifying the bias to the downside.

If the abovementioned support is breached, then a test of the $1,900 mark remains inevitable.

On the upside, immediate confluence resistance is seen around $1,925, where the 21 and 50-Hourly Moving Averages (HMA) close in.

The next critical upside target is seen near $1,928, where the 100 and 200-HMAs align.

Further up, the $1,930 round level could challenge the bearish commitments.

Gold Price: Additional levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1922.10
Today Daily Change -3.25
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1925.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1938.94
Daily SMA50 1903.51
Daily SMA100 1853.92
Daily SMA200 1823.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1933.61
Previous Daily Low 1915.31
Previous Weekly High 1959.63
Previous Weekly Low 1890.21
Previous Monthly High 2070.54
Previous Monthly Low 1890.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1926.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1922.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 1915.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 1906.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 1897.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 1934.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 1943.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 1952.5

 

 

