Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks south towards $1,915 despite retreating Treasury yields

- Gold price remains offered despite risk-aversion, pullback in yields and the USD.
- Hawkish Fed’s outlook likely to dull gold’s appeal while Ukraine crisis to underpin.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD extends consolidation above $1,900.00.
Gold price is in the hands of sellers so far this Thursday, having settled almost unchanged on the day on Wednesday.
The hawkish Fed minutes unraveled the world’s most powerful central bank’s plans to pare the balance sheet and deliver a 50-basis points (bps) rate hike at its May meeting. The Fed’s aggressive stance is worrying investors, as it could cripple the economic growth while the Fed combats soaring inflation.
The sell-off in the techs and real estate stocks on Wall Street caused its Asian peers also to lean bearish, offering a heavy blow to the risk-on trades. Therefore, the haven demand for the US bond dragged the yields lower, invariably triggering a minor pullback in the US dollar.
With the Fed’s aggressive tightening plans in full swing, gold price is failing to benefit from the renewed weakness in the yields, as well as, the dollar. Gold price is also shrugging off any demand for it as a safe haven, as policy normalization remains a net negative for the bright metal in the longer run.
Markets also remain jittery amid the ongoing escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict following the Western sanctions against Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. Attention now turns towards the speeches from the Fed policymakers Evans, Williams, Bostic and Bullard, which could have a significant impact on gold price in the coming days.
Gold Price Chart: Hourly
Gold’s hourly technical picture shows that the price is eyeing a sharp drop towards the rising trendline support at $1,916.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is looking south below the midline, justifying the bias to the downside.
If the abovementioned support is breached, then a test of the $1,900 mark remains inevitable.
On the upside, immediate confluence resistance is seen around $1,925, where the 21 and 50-Hourly Moving Averages (HMA) close in.
The next critical upside target is seen near $1,928, where the 100 and 200-HMAs align.
Further up, the $1,930 round level could challenge the bearish commitments.
Gold Price: Additional levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1922.10
|Today Daily Change
|-3.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1925.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1938.94
|Daily SMA50
|1903.51
|Daily SMA100
|1853.92
|Daily SMA200
|1823.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1933.61
|Previous Daily Low
|1915.31
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.21
|Previous Monthly High
|2070.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1890.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1926.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1922.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1915.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1906.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1897.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1934.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1943.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1952.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
