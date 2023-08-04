Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD licks its wounds above $1,900, eyes on United States Treasury bond yields, NFP

- Gold Price bounces off three-week low but brace for the biggest weekly loss since mid-June.
- Downside break of key technical supports, overall firmer US Dollar weigh on XAU/USD price.
- Mostly upbeat US data, China news and United States Treasury bond yields propel Greenback, favoring Gold sellers.
- Gold bears need stronger US NFP, softer Unemployment Rate to keep reins.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) portrays the typical pre-data consolidation as market braces for the United States employment report for June, up 0.10% intraday near $1,935 during early Friday. In doing so, the XAU/USD price recovers from the lowest level in three weeks, marked the previous day. Apart from the pre-data positioning, inactive US Treasury bond yields also allow the Gold Price to portray a corrective bounce off the multi-day low.
Gold Price recovers as markets prepare for key United States data, yields dribble
Gold Price recovers amid a retreat in the US Dollar and sluggish bond market moves. However, looming fears of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September rate hike, as well as the market’s risk-off mood, and the US Treasury bond yields’ positioning at worrisome levels challenge the XAU/USD buyers.
The recently released United States statistics have been mostly upbeat and suggest one more rate hike in 2023 by the Fed, even if the odds are too low of late. Additionally, economic fears emanating from the US credit rating downgrade and the US-China tension are extra positives for the US Dollar, which in turn weigh on the Gold price.
That said, US ISM Services PMI dropped to 52.7 for July from 53.9 prior, versus 53.0 market forecasts. The details of the ISM Services Survey unveiled that Employment Index and New Order Index also came in softer but the Prices Paid jumped to a three-month high.
Further, the US Factory Orders improved to 2.3% MoM for June versus 0.4% prior (revised) and 2.2% market forecasts while Initial Jobless Claims matches 227K expected figures for the week ended on July 28 from 221K prior.
Additionally, the preliminary readings of the Nonfarm Productivity for the second quarter (Q2) rallied by 3.7% compared to the 2.0% expected and -1.2% previous readings whereas Unit Labor Cost eased to 1.6% for the said period versus 2.6% consensus and 3.3% prior.
Elsewhere, the US policymakers rush to defend the Treasury bonds after Fitch Ratings cut the US credit ratings to AA+ from AAA. The same joined the ongoing US-China tension, as well as fears of softer economic growth in China, to weigh on the sentiment and the XAU/USD. Recently, Reuters came out with the news stating that Key Republican urges Biden to set broad restrictions on US investments in China. On the other hand, People's Bank of China governor Pan Gongsheng was spotted meeting big property developers from China and assured them to provide the needed help to defend the housing sector.
Amid these plays, S&P500 Futures print mild gains and the US Treasury bond yields remain sidelined at the multi-day high, which in turn prod the US Dollar buyers and allow the Gold Price to edge higher. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to a fresh high since November 2022 before ending the trading day near 4.18% whereas the Wall Street benchmark marked mild losses by the end of Thursday’s North American session. It’s worth noting that the US bond coupons were heading towards the worrisome levels that previously triggered economic hardships, which in turn tease the US Dollar bulls due to its haven allure and weigh on the XAU/USD.
US NFP is the key for XAU/USD bears to defend weekly fall
While nothing much is happening in other risk areas, the Gold sellers will keep their eyes on the United States employment report for July for clear directions, to justify the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September rate hike and favor US Dollar bulls.
That said, the early signals for the employment report have been positive but the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) bears downbeat market forecasts, likely softening to 200K versus 209K prior. Further, the Unemployment Rate is likely to remain static at 3.6%.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report
Gold Price Technical Analysis
Gold Price justifies the downside break of a five-week-old ascending trend line and 200-SMA while keeping sellers on the lookout for further south-run.
That said, the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator’s bearish signals add credence to the downside bias but nearly oversold conditions of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, puts a floor under the XAU/USD price.
Apart from the downbeat RSI, a slew of peaks and troughs marked since mid-June also challenge the Gold sellers near $1,930.
Following that, a six-week-old horizontal support zone near $1,915 and the $1,900 round, quickly followed by the yearly low marked in June around $1,893, will entertain the XAU/USD bears.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the 200-SMA and the support-turned-resistance line stretched from late June, close to $1,940 at the latest, guards immediate recovery of the Gold Price.
In a case where the XAU/USD remains firmer past $1,940, the weekly top of around $1,972 may lure the bulls before challenging them with an area comprising multiple tops marked since May 19, around $1,985 by the press time.
To sum up, the Gold Price appears well set to witness further downside even if the road towards the south is long and bumpy.
Gold Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1936.18
|Today Daily Change
|2.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1934.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1953.65
|Daily SMA50
|1945.24
|Daily SMA100
|1968.86
|Daily SMA200
|1893.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1939
|Previous Daily Low
|1929.57
|Previous Weekly High
|1982.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1942.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1935.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1929.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1924.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1919.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1938.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1943.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1948.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend recovery beyond 1.1000 after US jobs data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1000 in the American session. The US July jobs report showed an uninspiring increase of 187,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls and a downward revision to June's reading, causing the US Dollar to weaken against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2750 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced beyond 1.2750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected Nonfarn Payrolls data for July, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat
Gold price climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains following the US July jobs report, which showed a less-than-expected 187,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls, and helped XAU/USD gains traction.
Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight
Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.
Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide a straightforward narrative for investors, and not for the first time. The US Dollar is set to fight back after the initial blow.