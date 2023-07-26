Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD lacks upside momentum after post-Fed rise, focus on US GDP, ECB

- Gold Price struggles to defend latest gains while fading upside momentum below key resistance.
- XAU/USD retreats as US Dollar licks Federal Reserve-inflicted losses.
- Fed announced 0.25% rate hike and Chairman Jerome Powell’s marked hawkish play but failed to inspire US Dollar, favoring Gold price.
- ECB needs to justify policy pivot concerns to weigh on XAU/USD, via softer Euro, US GDP eyed too.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) retreats from the weekly top, probing a two-day uptrend around $1,972 amid early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, as markets await more clues to defend the post-Federal Reserve (Fed) gains of the yellow metal. Also likely to have weighed on the XAU/USD could be the cautious mood ahead of the first readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy meeting. Above all, the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell’s inability to guide the market by meeting the 0.25% rate hike and leaving the door open for the September rate increase favored the Gold buyers before the pre-data anxiety prods the metal.
Gold Price edges higher as Federal Reserve, Powell fail to please US Dollar bulls
Gold Price refreshed weekly top after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest Rate Decision, which matched the widely forecasted increase of 25 basis points (bps) to fuel the rate toward the multi-year high in the range of 5.25%-5. 50%. Following the rate decision, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tried to placate the hawks by showing readiness for a September rate hike as he said, that the June inflation Consumer Price Index was welcomed but “was only one month's report.” It should be noted that the rejection of recession fears was also an effort to please the US Dollar buyers but failed.
Following the Fed event, the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar dropped, which in turn helped the Gold Price to remain firmer and refresh the weekly top around $1,978, before retreating amid cautious mood ahead of the top-tier data/events.
Mixed China headlines, United States data also favor XAU/USD bulls
Apart from the Fed-inspired run-up, the Gold Price also remains firmer as the biggest XAU/USD customer, namely China, shows readiness for further stimulus. It’s worth noting, however, that the fresh challenges to the US-China ties, due to Washington’s push for a law to keep China investments from the US companies in check, seem to prod the XAU/USD bulls of late.
Elsewhere, the Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence Index for July has been positive but the housing numbers for June are mixed. That said, the previously released inflation and employment clues haven’t been impressive. Even so, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised the US economic growth forecast for 2023 to 1.8% from 1.6% forecast in April.
ECB, US Q2 GDP eyed for Gold Price directions
Although the Gold Price is all set to register a fourth consecutive weekly gain, the ability of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) to renew the US Dollar upside and weigh on the XAU/USD can’t be ruled out. The same requires a close watch on these data/events. That said, US Durable Goods Orders for June and weekly Initial Jobless Claims also become important to watch for clear directions.
That said, the ECB is expected to follow the Fed while announcing a 0.25% increase in the benchmark interest rates. However, President Christine Lagarde’s ability to defend the hawks will be crucial to allow the Euro in staying firmer.
On the other hand, the advance reading of the US Q2 GDP Annualized is expected to ease to 1.8% from 2.0% while the Durable Goods Orders for June may also ease to 1.0% from 1.8% prior (revised). Both these data suggest challenges for the US Dollar and favor to the Gold Price and hence solid reaction to the positive surprise can’t be ruled out.
Gold Price Technical Analysis
Gold Price lures sellers as it fades the early-week rebound from the convergence of a 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a one-month-old rising support line, around $1,955 by the press time.
Also favoring the downside bias about the XAU/USD price could be the receding bullish power of the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, as well as a retreat of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14.
It’s worth noting, however, that a clear downside break of the $1,954 support confluence becomes necessary to convince the Gold sellers. Following that, a downward trajectory toward a two-month-old horizontal support zone near $1,930 and then to the previous monthly low of around $1,893 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, multiple tops marked since May 19 restrict short-term Gold Price upside near $1,985.
In a case where the Gold Price remains firmer past $1,985, the $2,000 round figure and March’s peak of around $2,010 will act as the final defense of the XAU/USD sellers.
Gold Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1973.18
|Today Daily Change
|8.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42%
|Today daily open
|1964.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1941.28
|Daily SMA50
|1947.39
|Daily SMA100
|1962.95
|Daily SMA200
|1882.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1965.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1952.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1987.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1945.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1960.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1957.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1956.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1947.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1942.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1969.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1983.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rejected from above 1.1100 as focus turns to the ECB
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.1100 following the FOMC meeting and Powell's press conference but then pulled back toward 1.1080. The pair rose on Wednesday after falling during six consecutive days. The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points.
GBP/USD holds firm above 1.2900 as USD weakens after the Fed meeting
GBP/USD peaked at 1.2960 following the Federal Reserve rate hike, then pulled back but held firm above 1.2900. The US Dollar Index dropped toward 101.00. After the FOMC and Powell, the focus turns to US data.
Gold lacks upside momentum after post-Fed rise, focus on US GDP, ECB
Gold price retreats from the weekly top, probing a two-day uptrend around $1,972 amid early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, as markets await more clues to defend the post-Federal Reserve (Fed) gains of the yellow metal.
Bitcoin and crypto market unphased as FOMC commits to a meeting-by-meeting approach
A highly anticipated decision to raise interest rates in line with expectations and the insertion of a slither of hope in otherwise mixed messaging from Powell, was not enough to raise the pulse of the moribund crypto market on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 0.35% after Fed meeting
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is rising strongly in reaction to the highly-anticipated Fed meeting on Wednesday. The Index is up by 0.35% at the time of writing, after the Fed made the decision to execute a 0.25% hike, as widely expected.