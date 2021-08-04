Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps to fresh weekly tops, above $1,825 on weaker ADP report

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

Gold finally broke out of its intraday consolidation phase and shot to fresh weekly tops, just above the $1,825 level during the early North American session. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could be attributed to the emergence of some selling around the US dollar, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. The already weaker greenback lost some ground following the disappointing release of the ADP report, which showed that private-sector employment in the US rose by 330K in July. This was well below consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 695K and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 680K.

The data validated Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments that they were some ways away from substantial progress on jobs. This, in turn, reinforced market expectations that the US central bank will wait for a longer period before slowing its massive monetary support. This was seen as another factor that provided an additional boost to the non-yielding gold. Apart from this, the risk-off impulse in the markets further acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal and contributed to the intraday positive move. Worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from a generally softer tone around the equity markets.

With the latest leg up, gold has now moved back above the very important 200-day SMA and within the striking distance of the double-top resistance near the $1,832-34 supply zone. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for additional gains. That said, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bullish bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP). This, in turn, might keep a lid on any further appreciating move for gold, at least for the time being.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1824.77
Today Daily Change 14.12
Today Daily Change % 0.78
Today daily open 1810.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1810.2
Daily SMA50 1825.32
Daily SMA100 1802.76
Daily SMA200 1819.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1815.07
Previous Daily Low 1807.15
Previous Weekly High 1832.77
Previous Weekly Low 1792.65
Previous Monthly High 1834.17
Previous Monthly Low 1765.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1810.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1812.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 1806.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 1803.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 1798.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 1814.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 1818.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 1822.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises after ADP NFP disappoints with 330K

EUR/USD rises after ADP NFP disappoints with 330K

EUR/USD is trading on higher ground after US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls badly missed estimates with 330K against 695K in July. Earlier, markets worried about slower Chinese growth. The ISM Services PMI is next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning

GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3950, moving higher as the dollar after the ADP jobs missed with 330K. The ISM Services PMI is next. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops back towards $1810 amid renewed USD buying

XAU/USD drops back towards $1810 amid renewed USD buying

Gold consolidates weekly losses during first positive day in four, picks up bids of late. Market’s indecision amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock and pre-data anxiety weigh on the US dollar.

Gold News

Shiba Inu investors pressure Robinhood to list SHIB despite recent price slump

Shiba Inu investors pressure Robinhood to list SHIB despite recent price slump

Shiba Inu is holding its ground despite the drop in altcoin prices. The growing popularity of the crypto may not be enough to prevent a downtrend in SHIB price. 

Read more

ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate

ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate

Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures