Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD inches back closer to $1,920, lacks bullish conviction

- Gold price regains some positive traction on Thursday and recovers a part of the overnight losses.
- A generally weaker risk tone benefits the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the upside seems limited.
- Hawkish major central banks might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the metal.
Gold price attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the $1,935 region, or a nearly two-week high. The XAU/USD currently trades just below the $1,920 level, up 0.20% for the day, though any meaningful appreciating move still seems elusive.
Economic woes and worsening US-China ties lend support to Gold price
A private survey showed on Wednesday that business activity in China’s service sector grew less than expected in June and further fueled worries about a global economic downturn. Apart from this, the potential risk of a further escalation in a trade conflict between China and the US - the world’s largest economies - tempers investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets and turning out to be a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven Gold price. That said, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bets for more rate hikes by Federal Reserve might cap XAU/USD
The minutes from the June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting released on Wednesday revealed that almost all members supported resuming rate hikes as inflation remains unacceptably high. Furthermore, some members were in Favor of raising rates rather than pausing at the June meeting, flagging a very tight labor market that threatens to push wages and inflation higher. The outlook reaffirms market bets for a 25 basis points (bps) lift-off at the upcoming FOMC meeting on July 25-26 and led to the overnight sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with a more hawkish stance adopted by other major central banks, might contribute to capping gains for the Gold price.
Hawkish outlooks by BoE and ECB warrant caution for bulls
The current market pricing indicates the possibility of a further 130 bps of tightening by the Bank of England (BoE) by the end of this year. Moreover, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey last week justified the decision to hike interest rates by a jumbo 50 bps on June 22 and said that rates could remain at peak levels for longer than traders currently expect. Moreover, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers expect to increase borrowing costs again in July and September meetings despite signs the Euro Zone economy is flagging. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of the recent recovery in the Gold price from its lowest level since mid-March.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the $1,925-$1,926 region is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the overnight swing high, around the $1,935 area. This is followed by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,947 zone. A sustained strength beyond the latter might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the Gold price to the $1,962-$1,964 area en route to the $1,970-$1,972 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should allow bulls to reclaim the $2,000 psychological mark and test the $2,010-$2,012 resistance.
On the flip side, the $1,915-$1,914 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,908-$1,907 area and the $1,900 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,893-$1,892 region or the multi-month low touched last week. A convincing break below the said support levels will make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory towards the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,860 zone.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1918.78
|Today Daily Change
|3.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1915.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1933.75
|Daily SMA50
|1964.83
|Daily SMA100
|1946.38
|Daily SMA200
|1863.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1935.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1914.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1893.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1922.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1927.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1908.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1901.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1888.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1928.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1942.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1948.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6650 after Australia trade data
AUD/USD has managed to hold above the 0.6650 level after the Australian Trade Balance data showed an unexpected widening of trade surplus in May. Traders remain cautious amid US-SIno tensions and ahead of the key US jobs data.
USD/JPY keeps losses near 144.50 amid intervention fears, softer risk tone
USD/JPY is trading under mild bearish pressure near 144.50 early Thursday. Intervention fears, along with a softer risk tone, benefit the safe-haven Yen and exert pressure. The BoJ-Fed policy divergence favors bullish traders and should help limit any further losses.
Gold inches back closer to $1,920, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price regains some positive traction on Thursday and recovers a part of the overnight losses. A generally weaker risk tone benefits the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the upside seems limited. Hawkish major central banks might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the metal.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop
Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.