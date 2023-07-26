Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady above $1,960, looks to FOMC for fresh impetus

- Gold price attracts some selling during the Asian session, though lacks follow-through/
- The US Dollar holds steady near a two-week high and is weighing on the XAU/USD.
- Looming recession risks help limit losses as traders keenly await the FOMC decision.
Gold price edges lower during the Asian session on Wednesday and erodes a part of the overnight goodish recovery gains from the $1,951-$1,952 area, or over a one-week low. The XAU/USD currently trades just above the $1,960 level, down 0.10% for the day, as traders keenly await the outcome of the highly-anticipated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting before placing fresh directional bets.
Focus remains glued to FOMC decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its decision later this Wednesday and is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). Furthermore, the markets have been anticipating a potential end to the Fed's current monetary tightening cycle, though investors remain sceptic if the central bank will commit to a more dovish stance. Hence, the focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference, which will be closely scrutinized for cues about the future rate-hike path. The outlook, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and help determine the near-term trajectory for the non-yielding Gold price.
Modest US Dollar uptick weighs on Gold price
In the meantime, the upbeat macro data from the United States (USD) released on Tuesday, which pointed to signs of an extremely resilient economy, assists the USD to attract some buying and hold steady just below a two-week high. The survey from the Conference Board showed that US consumer confidence jumped to a two-year high in July in the wake of a persistently tight labour market and receding inflationary pressures. This, in turn, raises optimism that the economy could skip a recession this year and acts as a tailwind for the Greenback. Apart from this, hopes for more stimulus from China, along with the prevalent risk-on mood, exerts some downward pressure on the safe-haven Gold price and contributes to the modest intraday downtick.
A combination of factors limits losses for XAU/USD
That said, looming recession risks, the worsening US-China relations - the world's two largest economies - and geopolitical risks should help limit losses for the precious metal. Worries about a deeper global economic downturn reignited on Monday following the disappointing release of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) prints for July. The survey showed a broad-based decline in business activity across the manufacturing and services sector in the Euro Zone, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US). Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bearish bets around the Gold price heading into the key central bank event risk, warranting caution before positioning for the resumption of the recent pullback from over a two-month high.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight swing low, around the $1,952-$1,951 region, could protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,946-$1,945 zone. Some follow-through selling, however, will suggest that the recent upward trajectory witnessed since the beginning of the current month has run its course and pave the way for deeper losses. The Gold price could then slide to the $1,934 horizontal support en route to the $1,926-$1,925 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,909 area, below which the XAU/USD could weaken below the $1,900 mark and retest the multi-month low, around the $1,893-$1,892 area touched in June.
On the flip side, the $1,977-$1,978 area is likely to act as an immediate barrier. This is followed by the monthly peak, around the $1,987-$1,988 region set last week, above which the Gold price could aim to reclaim the $2,000 psychological mark. The upward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant hurdle near the $2,010-$2,012 supply zone.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1963.56
|Today Daily Change
|-1.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1964.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1941.28
|Daily SMA50
|1947.39
|Daily SMA100
|1962.95
|Daily SMA200
|1882.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1965.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1952.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1987.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1945.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1960.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1957.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1956.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1947.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1942.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1969.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1983.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6750, soft Australian inflation weighs
AUD/USD is recovering ground above 0.6750, having lost over 40 pips following softer-than-expected Australian CPI inflation data. Cooling Australian inflation flags RBA pause expectations. weighing heavily on the Australian Dollar. The Fed decision is next in focus.
EUR/USD holds lower ground near mid-1.1000s on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 in Asia early Wednesday, reversing the rebound from a two-week low set late Tuesday. The US Dollar clings to recovery gains awaiting the all-important Fed policy meeting announcements.
Gold holds steady above $1,960, looks to FOMC for fresh impetus
Gold price attracts some selling during the Asian session, though lacks follow-through/. The US Dollar holds steady near a two-week high and is weighing on the XAU/USD. Looming recession risks help limit losses as traders keenly await the FOMC decision.
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
X is the current euphoria in the crypto landscape after Twitter CEO Elon Musk's recent move to rebrand the giant social media platform to X. Following the announcement, multiple coins have emerged, pedaling the X ticker with hopes of rallying on the hype.
Can the Fed influence a softer Dollar?
The macroeconomics situation of the US has improved more than anticipated and is likely to improve further. The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2023 led by consumer spending. This is expected to reduce upward support on the dollar’s value.