Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,790 hurdle on mixed concerns ahead of US PMI

- Gold picks up bids to print four-day uptrend.
- US President Joe Biden’s stimulus hints, China’s Evergrande recently favored sentiment.
- Inflation fears keep US Treasury yields firmer but DXY fails to extend the latest rebound.
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday high to $1,787 during the four-day run-up amid early Friday. The yellow metal witnessed pullback the previous day amid firmer US dollar, on relation fears, but the latest sentiment-positive headlines seem to have favored the gold buyers.
Among the positive headlines were US President Joe Biden’s optimism for the infrastructure deal during the CNN town hall event and Evergrande news. Also favoring the risk appetite could be the vaccine news.
“President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was close to striking a deal to pass major infrastructure and social spending measures, after weeks of intraparty bickering among his fellow Democrats,” per Reuters.
On the other hand, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) tried to soothe the Evergrande-led jitters while citing the company filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. “China Evergrande rival Hopson Development Holdings Limited, which had sought to buy half of the embattled developer’s property management unit, still considers the purchase agreement ‘legally binding’ despite Evergrande rescinding the sale on October 12,” said SCMP.
Additionally, China’s Securities Times came out with the news suggesting Evergrande paid an $83.5 million bond interest payment.
It should be noted that Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that the next few months will be critical to see whether inflation is transitory, as reported by Reuters. Before that, Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester highlighted inflation fears. Even so, mixed US data questioned pessimists but also didn’t allow the equity bulls to dominate further.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures pare early Asian losses, down 0.07% at the latest, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain firmer around 1.70%, recently up 1.9 basis points (bps) near 1.694%. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) keeps the previous day’s rebound near 93.75 by the press time.
Moving on, risk catalysts may entertain the gold traders ahead of the preliminary reading of October Markit Manufacturing PMI, expected 60.3 versus 60.7 prior. Given the fears of inflation, any further strength in the key data and/or details can propel the US dollar and weigh on the gold prices near the short-term key hurdle.
Technical analysis
Gold buyers battle inside a monthly rising wedge bearish chart pattern amid mixed signals from the MACD histogram and RSI line. Though, the 200-SMA and support line of the stated chart formation offers a tough nut to crack for the sellers around $1,769.
On the contrary, recovery moves need to post a clear run-up through the monthly horizontal resistance surrounding $1,790 to call back the gold buyers.
Following that, the monthly peak of $1,800 and the upper line of the wedge, close to $1,806, will precede the mid-September high of $1,808 to entertain the gold bulls. However, any further upside will need validation from the key $1,834 hurdle that stopped advances in July and September.
It’s worth noting that a downside break of $1,769 will theoretically trigger the south-run targeting the sub-$1,700 area. During the fall, multiple supports around $1,747 and $1,732 can test the gold sellers.
Overall, gold prices fade upside momentum but the bears need clear signals for entry.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1786.1
|Today Daily Change
|3.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|1782.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1762.7
|Daily SMA50
|1779.61
|Daily SMA100
|1793.06
|Daily SMA200
|1793.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1789.48
|Previous Daily Low
|1776.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1800.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1750.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1784.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1781.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1776.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1770.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1763.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1789.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1795.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1802.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD coming up for a breath of air in support
EUR/USD holding up at critical support in the hourly chart. ECB and Fed are in focus with critical data to end the week. The end of the week for European and US markets will bring plenty of key data for which could still some volatility for traders to enjoy.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.3800 on Brexit, inflation chatters, UK Retail Sales, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD struggles to extend pullback from monthly high. UK PM Johnson ready to compromise Brexit, NI protocol terms, British covid infections jump. Inflation expectations jump to multi-year high in the UK, US.
Gold flirts with $1,790 hurdle on mixed concerns ahead of US PMI
Gold refreshes intraday high to $1,787 during the four-day run-up amid early Friday. The yellow metal witnessed pullback the previous day amid firmer USD, on relation fears, but the latest sentiment-positive headlines seem to have favored the gold buyers.
Ethereum Classic price lags behind Bitcoin and XRP despite upcoming rally
Ethereum Classic price action for the Thursday trade session has been the definition of a whipsaw. The daily candlestick open has dropped as much as 9.5% and spiked higher by as much as 10.5% - big swings in all directions.
The idea of inflation falling back by (say) March is a fantasy
We get some non-movers today like the Philly Fed, Sept existing home sales, and leading indicators, but let’s face it, jobless claims own the space. Claims are not behaving as expected and are wildly at odds with job openings.