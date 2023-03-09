Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,800 as upbeat US labor market fuels hawkish Fed bets

- Gold price is struggling to sustain above $1,800.00 amid rising bets for hawkish Fed policy.
- The risk-aversion theme has heated further as China has shown deflation in the CPI and PPI figures.
- Higher funds in the pocket of US households due to rising labor cost index might propel consumer spending.
Gold price (XAU/USD) looks vulnerable above $1,810.00 as the upside looks capped amid rising bets for bigger rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The precious metal is expected to resume its downside journey as strong United States Employment data reported by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has confirmed that January’s strong consumer spending and higher payrolls were not a one-time shock to the declining Consumer Price Index (CPI).
S&P500 futures have surrendered their marginal gains added on Wednesday in the Asian session. The risk-aversion theme has heated further as China has shown deflation in the CPI and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has continued its sideways performance above 105.20 as investors are awaiting the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for fresh cues. Meanwhile, the alpha provided on 10-year US Treasury bonds has rebounded above 3.98%.
The official US Employment data is expected to show a decline in the payrolls to 203K from the former release of 514k. A figure of 203K is not as bad but looks worthless in front of January’s 514K figure. Investors should be aware that a figure of 514K was an exceptional one in the past seven months.
Apart from that, the Unemployment Rate is expected to maintain the lowest multi-decade figure of 3.4%. The Average Hourly Earnings are expected to climb to 4.8% on an annual basis. Higher funds in the pocket of households might propel consumer spending. Fed chair Jerome Powell has already confirmed bigger rates to scale down sticky inflation.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is auctioning in an Inverted Flag chart pattern on an hourly scale, which is a trend-following pattern and is bolstering the case of further downside ahead. The chart pattern displays a long consolidation that is followed by a breakdown. Usually, the consolidation phase of the chart pattern serves as an inventory adjustment in which those participants initiate shorts, which prefer to enter an auction after the establishment of a bearish bias.
The 30-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,817.24 is acting as a major barricade for the Gold bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is struggling to sustain in the 40.00-60.00 range. A breakdown into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 will trigger the downside momentum.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1812.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1813.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1836.7
|Daily SMA50
|1869.82
|Daily SMA100
|1806.3
|Daily SMA200
|1775.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1824.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1809.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1856.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1804.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1815.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1818.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1807.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1800.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1792.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1822.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1830.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1836.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends gains below 0.6600 on softer China inflation
AUD/USD is keeping its range play intact below 0.6600 in Thursday's Asian trading. Softer-than-expected Chinese inflation data is capping the upside in the pair, despite a minor pullback in the US Dollar. Cautious market mood also remains a drag on the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY remains pressured near 137.00, as focus shifts to BoJ
USD/JPY is under heavy selling pressure near 137.00, so far this Thursday. The pair is undermined by a renewed selling in the US Dollar and a mild risk aversion. Investors weigh recession risks and US President Biden's new tax proposal. The Yen is gaining ahead of Friday's BoJ policy decision.
Gold eyes $1,800 as upbeat US labor market fuels hawkish Fed bets
Gold price looks vulnerable above $1,810.00 as the upside looks capped amid rising bets for bigger rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The precious metal is expected to resume its downside journey.
Three early signs that hint Terra Luna Classic price will rally 20%
Terra Luna Classic price has set up fresh lows for 2023 after a steep correction in early March. In the last 24 hours, LUNC has revisited this level again, setting up a strong base for a recovery rally. Investors can spot three main signs that will signal the start of this bounce to capitalize on it.
Powell boosts the Dollar, but not for long
The Federal Reserve chief's speech to Congress has suddenly proved to be a market troublemaker. The Dollar Index has gained more than 1.1% after Powell's hawkish comments opened the door to a 50-basis point rate hike in March.