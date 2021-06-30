Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends recovery beyond $1,770

- XAU/USD is staging a strong rebound on Thursday.
- Falling US Treasury bond yields seems to be supporting gold.
- US Dollar Index renews multi-month highs above 92.40.
After falling to its lowest level since mid-April at $1,750 on Tuesday, gold managed to stage a decisive recovery on Wednesday and was last seen gaining 0.65% on a daily basis at $1,772.
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the XAU/USD pair didn't have a difficult time pushing higher during the American trading hours with the sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields helping gold attract investors. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing nearly 2% on the day at 1.446%.
Additionally, quarter-end flows and rebalancing of large positions may have triggered profit-taking and helped XAU/USD retrace a portion of this week's decline.
Meanwhile, the monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute showed on Wednesday that employment in the US private sector increased by 692,000 in June. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 600,000 and provided a boost to the greenback ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, was last seen trading at its highest level in more than two months at 92.41.
In a recently published analysis, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, said gold remains offered below $1,790 and looks to retreat to the key support located at $1,735.
"While above there we will retain our longer-term upside bias," Jones added. “Longer-term, we still target the $1959/65 November 2020 high and the 2021 high. These guard the $1989/78.6% retracement and the $2072 2020 peak.”
Gold technical outlook
With Wednesday's rebound, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart rose modestly to 35, suggesting that the pair corrected its oversold conditions but doesn't yet have enough bullish momentum for consistent recovery.
On the upside $1,785 (upper limit of last week's consolidation channel) aligns as an interim resistance ahead of $1,790 (100-day SMA) and $1,800 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement of April-June uptrend).
The initial support is located at $1,750 (June 29 low) ahead of $1,730 (static level).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1770.91
|Today Daily Change
|9.76
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|1761.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1831.89
|Daily SMA50
|1833.71
|Daily SMA100
|1792.03
|Daily SMA200
|1831.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1779.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1750.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.66
|Previous Monthly High
|1912.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|1766.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1761.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1768.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1748.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1735.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1720
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1776.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1791.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1804.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
