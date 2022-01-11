Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends its rally to three days in a row, remains above $1800

- Falling US Treasury yields weigh on the US Dollar, boost the non-yielding metal.
- On Tuesday, a Fed speakers parade is crossing the wires.
- Federal Reserve Chief Powell appears at the Senate to speak about its renomination.
The yellow metal extends its rally, edges higher for the third consecutive day, while US Treasury yields, particularly the 10-year benchmark note rate, fall for the first day in three, sitting at 1.778%. At the time of writing, the gold spot (XAU/USD) advances 0.04%, is trading at $1,808 during the North American session.
The market sentiment is upbeat, as portrayed by US equity futures pointing towards a higher open. Despite the previous-mentioned, investors’ eyes would turn to Fed’s Chief Jerome Powell testify against the Senate Banking Committee to speak about its nomination. However, he would sustain a Q&A session with the US Senators, so beware of the speed of the lifting and balance sheet chatters.
Some of Powell’s remarks prepared for his appearance, he pledged to “prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched.”
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six peers, slides some 0.03%, sits at 95.96, a tailwind for the non-yielding metal, which usually appreciates when the US Dollar weakens.
Meanwhile, on Monday, some US commercial banks led by Goldman Sachs noted that the Federal Reserve would hike four times in the year, beginning with the March 2022 monetary policy meeting.
Fed speakers parade begins
Earlier in the day, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said that he expects three rate hikes in 2022, with risks of an additional hike. He also noted that “the balance sheet should decline faster than in the last tightening cycle, perhaps by $100 billion.“
In the same tone of rate hikes, Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester said that if the economy performs the same as today in March, she will support a rate hike in that meeting. Further noted that she “penciled in three rate hikes for 2022 at the December meeting” and would like a faster reduction of the balance sheet than in the previous cycle.
Following Mester, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said that it would be appropriate for the Fed to move earlier on running down its balance sheet compared to its last tightening cycle.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold has a neutral bias, as shown by the daily moving averages (DMAs) residing in the $1,792-$1,805 range, trendless and has been like that in the last three trading days.
To the upside, gold’s first resistance would be the January 6 daily high at $1,811.54. A breach of the latter would expose the January 3 daily high at 1832, followed by November 16, 2021, pivot high at $1,877.
On the flip side, the first line of defense for XAU bulls will be the psychological $1800. A decisive break of that level would expose the 100-DMA at $1,793, followed by the January 7 daily low at $1,783, and then December 15, 2021, cycle low at $1,753.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1808.1
|Today Daily Change
|6.99
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1801.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1801.31
|Daily SMA50
|1805.21
|Daily SMA100
|1792.98
|Daily SMA200
|1801.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1802.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1790.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1782.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1797.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1794.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1793.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1786.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1781.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1805.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1809.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1817.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances through 1.1350 with Powell’s words
US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell is testifying on hearings from Fed’s head. Powell said this year they will likely normalize the monetary policy, including raising rase and start shrinking the balance sheet. Dollar under strong selling pressure.
GBP/USD trading at fresh 2022 highs
GBP/USD trades around 1.3620, its highest in over two month, as market players rushed away from the greenback on Fed tightening prospects. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they are looking to reduce the quarantine period to five days.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
XRP price looks ready to bounce to $0.96
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why Ripple could rebound soon.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.