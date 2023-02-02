- Gold plunges across the board, even though US Treasury yields are dropping.
- The US Dollar recovered some ground, bolstered by the Euro and Pound Sterling fall.
- On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 bps and signaled it is about to end its cycle.
- Following the US central bank lead, the BoE and the ECB lifted rates by 50 bps.
Gold price retreats after hitting a nine-month high at $1959.74. However, it is below the $1950 barrier after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) hiked rates by 25 bps on Wednesday. Data revealed in the United States (US) economic docket showed the labor market remains resilient. In addition, two other central banks, namely the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB), added to the chorus of tightening policy. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD exchanges hands at around $1920, below its opening price.
US Federal Reserve lifted rates but sounded dovish
Walk Street is set to extend its Wednesday gains after Jerome Powell, and Co. lifted rates. He said “that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate” as the Federal Reserve battles to curb stubbornly high inflation and emphasized the Fed’s commitment to return inflation to “2% over time.” Powell said the “disinflation process has started,” giving the green light to risk-perceived assets, extending its rally as Powell spoke.
US Dollar benefits from EUR and GBP fall, a headwind for Gold
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the buck’s value against a basket of currencies, is trimming some of its losses, up 0.44%, at 101.61, bolstered by the market’s reaction to the BoE’s and ECB’s decisions. Meanwhile, global bond yields are plummeting, with the US 10-year benchmark note rate down six bps, at 3.354%. That said, Gold failed to gain traction, and continues to tumble even more after hitting $1944 at around 14:25 GMT, extending its losses towards the $1920s area.
Unemployment claims in the United States dropped
Data-wise, the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on January 28 fell to 183K, three thousand below the last week’s 186K and well below the 200K estimated by street analysts, showing the labor market resilience. Today’s data added to Wednesday’s JOLTs report that showed vacancies improved, while an ISM report on Wednesday stated that manufacturers “are not substantially” reducing their personnel.
Central Banks in Europe tightened monetary conditions
On Thursday, the Bank of England decided to raise rates by 50 bps to 4%, marking the tenth time since the BoE hiked on December 2021. The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that since the November meeting, the BoE has seen the “first signs that inflation has turned the corner.” He added that “it’s too soon to declare victory just yet, inflationary pressures are still there.” Meanwhile, the European Central Bank added to the list of central banks lifting rates to 0.50%, leaving the deposit rate at 2.50%, and signaled that a 50 bps hike in March is possible.
Gold Technical Analysis
Technically speaking, XAU/USD had erased Wednesday’s gains, forming a bearish engulfing candle pattern, which, if confirmed, could exacerbate downward price action. The XAU/USD bullish scenario would remain above $1900; otherwise, the yellow metal could extend its losses. A breach of $1900 will expose the January 18 low of 1896.74, followed by the June 13 high-turned-support at $1879.45, ahead of the $1850 psychological support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0900 on Lagarde remarks
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0900. Despite the European Central Bank's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD at fresh weekly lows despite 50 bps BOE hike
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and retreated below 1.2300. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold falls below $1,920 as US Dollar gathers strength
Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and declined below $1,920. The US Dollar stages a rebound after having suffered heavy losses late Wednesday and weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays below 3.4%, possibly limiting the pair's downside for the time being.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.