Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops to nearly one-month low amid sustained US Dollar buying

- Gold price continues losing ground for the third straight day and drops to a nearly one-month low.
- A combination of factors continues to boost the US Dollar and drive flows away from the XAU/USD.
- Worries about a global economic slowdown could lend some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Gold price drifts lower for the third successive day - also marking the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven - and drops to a nearly one-month low during the first half of the European session. The XAU/USD currently trades just above the $1,970 level, down nearly 0.50% for the day, and is pressured by a combination of factors.
Sustained US Dollar buying continues to weigh on Gold price
The US Dollar (USD) prolongs its recent uptrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so and touches a fresh high since March 24, which, in turn, is seen driving flows away from the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. Against the backdrop of speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, the optimism over the potential lifting of the debt ceiling in the United States (US) remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and underpins the USD.
US debt ceiling optimism further undermines the safe-haven XAU/USD
It is worth recalling that the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials pushed back against market expectations for rate cuts later this year. Furthermore, US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy underscored their determination to strike a deal soon to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. This helps calm fears of an unprecedented American debt default and boosts investors' confidence, which further weighs on the safe-haven Gold price.
Looming recession fears could lend some support to Gold price
Market participants, however, remain worried about slowing global growth, particularly in China, which could lend support to the XAU/USD and help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance on Friday. Investors will look for fresh clues about the US central bank's near-term policy outlook, which should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the Gold price.
Thursday’s US macro data and Fed speaks eyed for fresh impetus
In the meantime, traders will look to Thursday's US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Existing Home Sales, for some impetus. Apart from this, scheduled speeches by Fed members, the US bond yields and the US debt-limit negotiations will influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, could produce short-term trading opportunities around the Gold price.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling below the $1,970 horizontal support might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. This could make the Gold price vulnerable to prolonging its recent corrective pullback from the all-time high, around the $2,078-$2,079 area touched earlier this month. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the fall towards testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the $1,925 region, with some intermediate support near the $1,950-$1,948 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery above the $1,980 level is likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the $2,000 psychological mark. That said, a sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the Gold price to the $2,020-$2,021 hurdle en route to the $2,035-$2,040 region. Some follow-through buying should allow the XAU/USD to climb back towards the all-time high and extend the momentum further towards conquering the $2,100 round-figure mark.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1976.23
|Today Daily Change
|-5.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1981.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2007.25
|Daily SMA50
|1981.86
|Daily SMA100
|1925.75
|Daily SMA200
|1824.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1993.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1975.07
|Previous Weekly High
|2048.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|2000.95
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1981.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1986.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1973.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1965.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1955.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1991.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2001.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2009.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.