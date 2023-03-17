Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD displays volatility contraction around $1,920 Fed policy hogs limelight

- Gold price is showing volatility contraction as investors have mixed responses to Fed’s policy outlook.
- The street believes that the reason behind deepening fears of the banking crisis is the Fed’s steepest and fastest rate hikes.
- Gold price is auctioning in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern, which indicates a squeeze in volatility.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is demonstrating a sheer squeeze in volatility amid the puzzle for monetary policy outlook by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced next week. The policy puzzle is getting more confusing as First Republic Bank has come under scrutiny after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
Federal Reserve executes its monetary policy through commercial banks, which are going through a rough phase and investors are worried that more burden of higher rates would lead to more banks’ debacles.
The street believes that the reason behind deepening fears of a banking crisis is the steepest and fastest interest rate hikes from the Fed. Therefore, the odds of an unchanged monetary policy have stemmed. However, the CME Fedwatch tool is showing mere 20% chances that Fed chair Jerome Powell would keep interest rates steady.
S&P500 futures are showing nominal losses in the Asian session after a super-bullish Thursday, however, the risk appetite is still solid. The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to juggle around 104.40 as investors are awaiting the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (March) data. A steady number is anticipated at 67.0. Meanwhile, the return generated on the 10-year US Treasury bonds looks sticky at around 3.58%.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is auctioning in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern on an hourly scale, which indicates a squeeze in volatility that is followed by an expansion in the same. The downward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is placed from March 15 high around $1,939.40 while the upward-sloping trendline is placed from March 16 low at $1,907.56.
Overlapping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,919.60 with the asset indicates a rangebound move.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that investors are awaiting a potential trigger for further action.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1919.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1919.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1849.04
|Daily SMA50
|1877.18
|Daily SMA100
|1820.71
|Daily SMA200
|1776.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1933.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1907.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1809.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1923.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1917.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1906.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1894.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1880.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1932.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1946.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1958.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6600s amid fragile markets, mixed concerns about Fed
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6650, after the previous day’s upbeat performance, as bulls brace for the biggest weekly gain in seven heading into the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
EUR/USD fades bounce off short-term key support as 50-SMA prods bulls
EUR/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s corrective bounce during the first downbeat week in three. Three-week-old descending support line repeatedly challenges bears even if the key SMAs probe upside momentum.
Gold displays volatility contraction around $1,920 Fed policy hogs limelight
Gold is demonstrating a sheer squeeze in volatility amid the puzzle for monetary policy outlook by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced next week. The policy puzzle is getting more confusing as First Republic Bank has come under scrutiny after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
21Shares closes down five funds following month-to-date losses rising to $16 million
The world of cryptocurrencies is currently surrounded by FUD. While speculation of recovery has kept investors optimistic, the actions of industry players point in the otherwise direction.
Emerging from the valley of the bears
US stocks are trading definitively higher. In a true sign of confidence returning to Wall Street, Treasury yields are heading up as markets digest the news that Credit Suisse intends to access two facilities from the Swiss National Bank.