Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects to near $1,910 despite deepening fears of global banking turmoil

- Gold price has sensed selling pressure while extending its rally, however, the upside is still solid.
- The USD Index is expected to face the heat of uncertainty over monetary policy by the Fed, scheduled for next week.
- Rising odds for an unchanged Fed’s monetary policy are backed by softening US inflation and a higher jobless rate.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has demonstrated a corrective move in the Asian session after printing a fresh six-week high at $1,937.39. A correction in the precious metal looks short-lived as gold’s appeal is extremely solid amid deepening fears of the global banking crisis. Credit Suisse’s fiasco after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has triggered the risk of financial instability globally and uncertainty over the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), scheduled for next week, has cemented strong appeal for Gold price.
S&P500 futures have shown a recovery move after a sell-off on Wednesday as investors are digesting the uncertainty associated with the banking sector. However, the risk aversion theme has not completely faded yet.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is juggling in a narrow range of around 104.60 in the Asian session. It seems that the impact of banking sector turmoil is maturing for the USD Index and investors are starting to discount the expectations for next week’s monetary policy. As per the CME FedWatch tool, the odds for a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by Fed chair Jerome Powell have scaled above 70%. While 30% chances are advocating an unchanged interest rate policy.
Rising odds for an unchanged monetary policy are backed by softening United States Consumer Price Index (CPI), higher Unemployment Rate, weak Retail Sales, and lower Producer Price Index (PPI) figures.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has corrected after a bearish divergence on a two-hour scale as the asset formed a higher high while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) formed a lower high that resulted in a loss in the upside momentum. The upside bias is still sold as the asset has not broken the higher high higher low structure.
The Gold price has shown a mean reversion to near the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,910.30 after a perpendicular move.
The Yellow metal has comfortably established above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed from February 02 high at $1,959.80 to February 28 low at $1,804.76) at $1,900.00.
Gold two-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1913.12
|Today Daily Change
|-5.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1918.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.9
|Daily SMA50
|1875.45
|Daily SMA100
|1818.14
|Daily SMA200
|1776.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1937.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1885.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1809.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1917.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1905.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1890.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1862.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1838.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1942.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1965.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1993.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
