Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects further from two-month high, slides to $1,830 area

- Gold corrected further from a two-month high touched on Thursday amid hawkish Fed expectations.
- The risk-off mood, retreating US bond yields acted as a tailwind and helped limit any further downfall.
- Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy meeting next week.
Gold extended the overnight retracement from the $1,848 area, or a two-month high and witnessed some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week. The corrective pullback picked up pace during the early part of the European session and dragged spot prices to the $1,828 region in the last hour. The downfall lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking amid expectations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace than anticipated.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would begin raising interest rates in March to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by last week's data, showing that the headline US CPI surged to the highest level since June 1982 and core CPI registered the biggest advance since 1991. Moreover, the markets have also been pricing in the possibility for a total of four rate hikes in 2022, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that drove flows away from the non-yielding gold.
Meanwhile, concerns that rising borrowing costs could dent the earnings outlook for companies tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets, which could extend support to the safe-haven gold. The dominant risk-off mood dragged the US Treasury bond yields further away from the multi-year highs touched earlier this week. This should further help limit the downside for the precious metal, at least for the time being.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the upcoming FOMC policy meeting on January 25-26. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, this further makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before confirming that gold has topped out. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD, at current levels, remains on track to post gains for the second successive week.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD, so far, has managed to find some support near the $1,830 resistance breakpoint. Some follow-through selling would pave the way for a further decline and accelerate the fall towards the $1,812 horizontal zone. The next relevant support is pegged near the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the $1,804 region, and of the $1,800 round figure. This is closely followed by ascending trend-line support, around the $1,790 region.
On the flip side, the $1,840-$1,842 area now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the overnight swing high, around the $1,848 region. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift gold prices further towards a downward-sloping trend-line extending from June 2021 swing high, currently around the $1,860 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh daily top around 1.1335 area, upside potential seems limited
The EUR/USD pair quickly reversed an Asian session dip to a near two-week low and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 1.1335 region in the last hour. The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.1300 mark on Friday and has now reversed a major part of the overnight losses.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3600 after dismal UK Retail Sales report
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the early European session and continues to trade below 1.3600. The data from the UK showed on Friday that Retail Sales in December contracted by 3.7% on a monthly basis, worse than the market consensus for a decline of 0.6%.
Gold extends downward correction toward $1,830
Gold stays on the back foot and extends its downward correction toward $1,830 on Friday after advancing to the $1,850 area on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the negative territory, limiting XAU/USD's downside for the time being.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
When real rates are negative for a sustained period, is it a sign of looming recession?
We like data and we like charts, "when money supply contracts with velocity also already negative and getting more so on Fed actions, inflation should moderate and by a lot in 2022.