Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects from $1,780, upside remains favored on weaker DXY

- Gold price is testing the upside break of the consolidation formed in a $1,764.45-1,775.35 range.
- A slippage in US ISM New Orders Index data indicates the downside risk of demand ahead.
- The US NFP is likely to slip to 250k from the prior release of 372k.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has corrected t near $1,774.65 after printing a high of $1,780.58 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal is likely to rebound again as an upside break of consolidation is followed by a low-volume test of the breakout. Earlier, the bright metal displayed an upside break of the consolidation formed in a $1,764.45-1,775.35 range.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has found a modest rebound after refreshing the three-week low at 105.05 at the open. The DXY has shifted into a negative trajectory as forward demand by retailers and producers has trimmed significantly. The US agency reported a vulnerable US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing New Orders Index data on Monday.
The economic data indicates forward demand by the retailers and producers. The data remained lower than the estimates of 52 and the prior print of 49.2 at 48. A meaningful trim in the demand forecast indicator resulted in a steep fall in the DXY.
Going forward, investors’ entire focus will remain on the mega event of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which is due on Friday. As per the market consensus, the US economy has generated 250k jobs in July lower than June’s print of 372k. This will strengthen the gold price against the greenback.
Gold technical analysis
A rising channel formation by the gold prices on an hourly scale advocates the continuation of an upside move. The upper portion of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from July 22 high at $1,739.37 while the lower portion is plotted from July 21 low at $1,681.87.
Advancing 50-and 200-Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,765.40 and $1,742.85 respectively adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting to reclaim 60.00 levels. An occurrence of the same will warrant a fresh bullish impulsive wave.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1774.04
|Today Daily Change
|1.84
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1772.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1731.5
|Daily SMA50
|1795.61
|Daily SMA100
|1851.3
|Daily SMA200
|1842.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1775.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1758.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1768.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1711.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1768.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1764.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1761.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1751.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1744.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1778.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1785.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1795.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.0200 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.0200 in early Europe, as bulls failed to keep reins near the monthly high. Mounting US-China tensions over Taiwan and recession fears weigh on risk sentiment while the US dollar falls in tandem with the yields.
AUD/USD extends post RBA losses to 0.6950, teases weekly bullish channel breakdown
AUD/USD bears ignore the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision while extending pullback from the monthly high ahead of Tuesday’s European session. That said, the Aussie pair takes offers to refresh daily low near 0.6950 by the press time.
Gold outshines amid panic, targets $1,794 Premium
Gold price is extending its winning streak into a fifth trading day on Tuesday, having hit the highest level in four months near $1,780. Gold bulls are rejoicing the reducing bets for a 75 bps Fed rate hike in September amid a combination of factors affecting the market’s perception of risk sentiment in recent times.
What does the future hold for Bitcoin price as Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ narrative takes over?
Bitcoin price is currently retesting the 200-week SMA at $22,794, anticipating a minor bounce. There are three trade opportunities that BTC presents, two of which favor the bears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!