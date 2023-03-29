Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues to juggle above $1960 as investors await US PCE Price Index

- Gold price is oscillating above $1,960.00 ahead of US PCE Price Index for fresh impetus.
- S&P500 recorded a stellar rally on Wednesday as fears of a global banking crisis receded, portraying a risk-on mood.
- Fed Barr assured investors that the failure of a couple of lenders is unable to lead to a widespread contagion.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a $12 range above 1,960.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is defending the $1,960.00 support despite easing global banking jitters, which has trimmed the appeal for Gold as a safe-haven asset.
The asset is unable to find a decisive move as investors are awaiting the release of the United States the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index (Feb) data will be of significant importance. As per the consensus, monthly core PCE would accelerate by 0.4%, lower than the former expansion of 0.6%. The annual figure is expected to remain steady at 4.7%.
S&P500 recorded a stellar rally on Wednesday as fears of a global banking crisis receded, portraying a firmer risk appetite of the market participants. The commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr told Senate Banking Committee that the United States banking system is ‘sound and resilient’. He assured investors that the failure of a couple of lenders is unable to lead to a widespread contagion.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown some gradual correction to near 102.70 after a solid recovery on hopes that ebbing global banking jitters would allow the Fed to continue its policy-tightening spell. The demand for US government bonds remained choppy as fears of a banking crisis are ebbing, which left 10-year US Treasury yields steady at around 3.56%.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is auctioning in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern on a two-hour scale. The upward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is plotted from March 22 low at $1,934.34 while the downward-sloping trendline is placed from March 20 high at $2,009.88. Any side break of the Symmetrical Triangle, a volatility contraction pattern, will result in wider ticks and heavy volume.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,965.00 overlaps with the asset price, indicating a rangebound performance ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that investors are awaiting a fresh trigger for further action.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1964.8
|Today Daily Change
|-8.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1973.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1906.99
|Daily SMA50
|1890.07
|Daily SMA100
|1845.92
|Daily SMA200
|1781.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1975.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1949.19
|Previous Weekly High
|2009.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1934.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1965.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1959.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1956.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1939.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1930.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1982.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1992.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2009.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6700 as market sentiment dwindles on inflation, banking concerns
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status as the quote seesaws around 0.6680 amid a mixed start to Thursday’s trading, following a downbeat closing. The Aussie pair’s previous losses could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound and downbeat Australia inflation numbers.
EUR/USD stays firm around 1.0840, with traders eyeing German and US inflation data
The Euro advanced for three straight sessions against the US Dollar, but late in the North American session, the EUR/USD retreated, forming a doji. Hence, indecision is the game's name, as the greenback staged a recovery on Wednesday.
Gold continues to juggle above $1960 as investors await US PCE Price Index
Gold is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a $12 range above 1,960.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is defending the $1,960.00 support despite easing global banking jitters, which has trimmed the appeal for Gold as a safe-haven asset.
Sandbox whale moves $260m of SAND to new address on Day 2 of Metaverse Fashion Week
The Sandbox stands among the leading metaverse platforms, boasting commendable price performance in 2023, having risen almost 70% year-to-date. The metaverse project has also scored notable high-profile partnerships.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
“There is no trade-off between price and financial stability,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said earlier this month, following the announcement of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike despite the banking sector turmoil.