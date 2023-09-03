Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates above the 1,940 mark amid the US holiday

- Gold price remains flat around $1,940 following the volatility session.
- The US Unemployment Rate rose to 3.8%; Nonfarm payrolls were 187k, better than expected.
- The US Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.6 versus 46.4 prior and higher than anticipated at 47.0.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is currently in consolidation mode around $1,940 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US market is closed for the Labor Day holiday and gold price is expected to remain under pressure amid the thin trading volume. Later this week, the US ISM Services PMI for August will be released and the data will likely ramp up volatility.
On Friday, gold price surged above the key resistance level of $1,950 and then reversed its direction to $1,934 after the release of US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for August came in at 187,000, better than expected at 170,000 and July's reading of 157,000.
The Unemployment Rate improved sharply to 3.8% versus the market consensus and the previous reading of 3.5%. The Average Hourly Earning rose by 0.2% MoM, worse than expectations of 0.3%. Additionally, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed on Friday that the US Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.6 versus 46.4 prior and higher than anticipated at 47.0.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against a basket of currencies used by US trade partners, gains traction above 104.25 after bouncing off the low of 103.27. The US bond yields have a volatile session following the US economic data. The 2-year yield currently trades around 4.87% after falling to a three-week low of 4.76% while the 10-year bonds trades near 4.18%. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets have priced in that the Federal Reverse will not hike rates in its September meeting and the odds of raising rates in November and December have declined to around 35%.
Looking ahead, gold traders will keep an eye on the US ISM Services PMI for August and the US ADP Employment Change due later on Wednesday for fresh impetus. These figures could give a clear direction to gold price.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1939.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1939.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1915.12
|Daily SMA50
|1931.27
|Daily SMA100
|1954.29
|Daily SMA200
|1914.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1953.01
|Previous Daily Low
|1934.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1953.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1941.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1945.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1931.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1923.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1913.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1950.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1960.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1968.95
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores Aussie government’s push for more wages near 0.6450, focus on RBA, Australia GDP
AUD/USD struggle to extend the first weekly gain in seven as it stays pressured around 0.6450 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session. The pair’s latest weakness could be linked to Friday’s upbeat US jobs report and the weekend headlines suggesting the US-China jitters.
EUR/USD: US holiday to restrict Euro moves, further downside hinges on 1.0750 break and ECB’s Lagarde
EUR/USD bears keep the reins at the lowest level in a week, after falling heavily in the last two consecutive days. That said, the Euro pair remains pressured around 1.0775 during the early Monday morning in Asia.
Gold consolidates above the 1,940 mark amid the US holiday
Gold price is in consolidation mode around $1,940. The US market is closed for the Labor Day holiday and gold price is expected to remain under pressure amid the thin trading volume. Later this week, the US ISM Services PMI for August will be released and the data will likely ramp up volatility.
BitBrowser hacker transfers 236.27 ETH to eXch mixer
BitBrowser recently indicated that its server’s cached data had been compromised, with the bad actor making away with a “significant amount of cryptocurrency assets.” Cryptocurrency tracking and compliance platform MisTrack collaborated with the crypto community to identify and tabulate all addresses related to the exploiter.
Week ahead – RBA and BoC to kick-start key round of central bank meetings
After a barrage of US data hurt the dollar this week, the US agenda will become lighter next week with the spotlight turning to the ISM non-manufacturing PMI. Elsewhere, the RBA and the BoC are holding their interest rate decisions, kick-starting a round of pivotal meetings by major central banks.