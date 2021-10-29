Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed

- Gold remains sidelined after two-day uptrend amid quiet markets.
- Risk appetite worsens on US stimulus absence, consolidation following US GDP, ECB.
- DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
- Gold Price Forecast: Poised to challenge October´s high at 1,813.80
Gold (XAU/USD) seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time.
Bulls refreshed weekly top the previous day following the US dollar’s slump on the downbeat US Q3 GDP figures and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) failed attempt to tame the Euro.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) posted the heaviest fall in 12 days on Thursday after US Q3 GDP slipped below 2.7% forecast to 2.0%, much lower than 6.7% prior. The softer GDP growth pushes the Fed to slow down on its monetary policy normalization rush. It should be observed that the ECB’s hint to start tapering the monthly bond purchases and the PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program) will end next March propelled the Euro and weighed down the USD. The regional central bank left monetary policy unchanged, as expected, with refinancing rate at 0.0% and deposit rates at -0.5%.
Although the greenback gauge remains lackluster by the press time and supports the gold buyers, sour sentiment challenges the commodity’s upside momentum. The same could take clues from an absence of a deal on US President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion stimulus package. Recently, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi conveyed her optimism towards the passage of infrastructure and social spending, climate bills during the phone call to postpone the vote on the infrastructure bill.
To portray the mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses while the US 10-year Treasury yields struggle for clear direction around 1.568%.
Given the risk-off mood and an absence of US dollar selling, gold may remain pressured ahead of the key US inflation figures. That said, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) – Price Index for September is likely to ease to 0.2% from 0.3% prior on the MoM basis. The same should add to hopes of a bit slower dial-back of easy money by the Fed, which in turn may exert additional downside pressure on the USD on meeting the forecasts and help gold prices to retail the latest bullish impulse.
Read: Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index September Preview: Transitory inflation becomes permanent
Technical analysis
Gold (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot inside a two-week-old rising wedge formation amid firmer RSI conditions, not overbought.
Although 50-SMA adds strength to the wedge’s support line around $1,788, gold buyers have repeatedly been rejected by 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September’s fall, near $1,810.
Even if the quote manages to cross the $1,810 hurdle, the upper line of the stated wedge close to $1,814 the previous month’s peak of $1,834 will be tough nuts to crack for the gold bulls.
On the contrary, a downside break of $1,788 support confluence will confirm the bearish chart pattern and could aim for September’s bottom of $1,721. During the fall, $1,770 and $1,745 may offer multiple supports to test the gold sellers.
Overall, gold remains in the upward trajectory but the bulls have a bumpy road ahead.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1799.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1798.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1776.24
|Daily SMA50
|1780.96
|Daily SMA100
|1788.25
|Daily SMA200
|1792.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1810.47
|Previous Daily Low
|1792.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1813.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1760.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1803.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1799.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1790.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1782.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1772.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1808.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1818.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1826.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.