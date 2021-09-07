Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls rejected below $1,834 hurdle amid mixed clues

Gold reverses early Asia gains as traders brace for full markets.

Firmer US Treasury yields pull the metal back from the key resistance.

Covid optimism, vaccine hopes exert additional downside pressure.

Gold (XAU/USD) drops back to $1,823, reversing the Asian session gains ahead of cheering Tuesday’s full markets. While the cautious optimism favors gold buyers, coupled with the US dollar weakness, doubts over the major central bank actions and indecision in the markets keep gold traders at loggerheads near multi-day high flashed on Friday.

US Dollar Index (DXY) drops 0.07% intraday to 92.14 as easing coronavirus fears and vaccine hopes, as well as escalating chatters over the European Central Bank (ECB) tapering, underpin risk-on mood. Furthermore, the US traders’ return from the holiday starts the week with old tunes surrounding dismal US jobs reports and favor the positive mood.

While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains whereas the Asian stocks are also trading mostly positive by the press time.

It should be noted that Australia, New Zealand and Japan mark the reduction in the COVID-19 numbers and tease plans of how they could overcome the pandemic, especially in Canberra. Also adding to the optimism are the talks surrounding booster shots and faster covid vaccinations.

Even so, firmer US Treasury yields hint at the cautious mood ahead of the key event of the week, namely the ECB monetary policy meeting, which in turn weighs on the gold prices. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields begin the week’s trading on a firmer not around 1.34%, up 2.2 basis points (bps).

Moving on, the return of the US and Canadian traders from an extended weekend will be eyed for fresh impulse. However, major attention will be given to the central bank chatters amid concerns that the pandemic-led lockdowns have pushed back previous tapering plans. The same should ideally help the gold prices but it all depends upon the US bond moves and the ECB.

Technical analysis

Firmer Momentum line and upbeat RSI favor gold buyers above a monthly support line, near $1,818. Also challenging the metal sellers is the sustained trading above 200-SMA level around $1,794.

However, a clear upside break of $1,832-34 area comprising multiple highs marked since mid-July becomes necessary for gold bulls to retake the controls.

Following that, early June’s low near $1,855 may offer an intermediate halt during the rally targeting the $1,900 threshold, followed by June’s top surrounding $1,917.

It’s worth noting that a downside break of $1,794 will have an additional filter to the south in the form of a three-week-old support line near $1,786.

Gold: Four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish