Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls rejected below $1,834 hurdle amid mixed clues

- Gold reverses early Asia gains as traders brace for full markets.
- Firmer US Treasury yields pull the metal back from the key resistance.
- Covid optimism, vaccine hopes exert additional downside pressure.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls remain in control following dismal NFP data
Gold (XAU/USD) drops back to $1,823, reversing the Asian session gains ahead of cheering Tuesday’s full markets. While the cautious optimism favors gold buyers, coupled with the US dollar weakness, doubts over the major central bank actions and indecision in the markets keep gold traders at loggerheads near multi-day high flashed on Friday.
US Dollar Index (DXY) drops 0.07% intraday to 92.14 as easing coronavirus fears and vaccine hopes, as well as escalating chatters over the European Central Bank (ECB) tapering, underpin risk-on mood. Furthermore, the US traders’ return from the holiday starts the week with old tunes surrounding dismal US jobs reports and favor the positive mood.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains whereas the Asian stocks are also trading mostly positive by the press time.
It should be noted that Australia, New Zealand and Japan mark the reduction in the COVID-19 numbers and tease plans of how they could overcome the pandemic, especially in Canberra. Also adding to the optimism are the talks surrounding booster shots and faster covid vaccinations.
Even so, firmer US Treasury yields hint at the cautious mood ahead of the key event of the week, namely the ECB monetary policy meeting, which in turn weighs on the gold prices. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields begin the week’s trading on a firmer not around 1.34%, up 2.2 basis points (bps).
Moving on, the return of the US and Canadian traders from an extended weekend will be eyed for fresh impulse. However, major attention will be given to the central bank chatters amid concerns that the pandemic-led lockdowns have pushed back previous tapering plans. The same should ideally help the gold prices but it all depends upon the US bond moves and the ECB.
Read: Gold Price Forecast: Bulls may finally win the battle
Technical analysis
Firmer Momentum line and upbeat RSI favor gold buyers above a monthly support line, near $1,818. Also challenging the metal sellers is the sustained trading above 200-SMA level around $1,794.
However, a clear upside break of $1,832-34 area comprising multiple highs marked since mid-July becomes necessary for gold bulls to retake the controls.
Following that, early June’s low near $1,855 may offer an intermediate halt during the rally targeting the $1,900 threshold, followed by June’s top surrounding $1,917.
It’s worth noting that a downside break of $1,794 will have an additional filter to the south in the form of a three-week-old support line near $1,786.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1823.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|1823.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1792.17
|Daily SMA50
|1796.78
|Daily SMA100
|1815.42
|Daily SMA200
|1810.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1830.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1821.49
|Previous Weekly High
|1834.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1801.75
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1824.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1826.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1819.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1810.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1828.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1833.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher towards 1.1900 amid softer USD, ECB hopes
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1900 amid fresh US dollar weakness, as the risk-on trading dominates. Firmer Treasury yields could limit the upside in the pair. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD eases back below 1.3850 as US dollar finds footing
GBP/USD is edging lower below the 1.3850 mark as the US dollar index stalls its renewed downside. Brexit continues to weigh on trade, as the UK extends Northern Ireland’s grace periods. The focus remains on the USD price-action and Brexit news amid a light data docket.
EUR/USD grinds higher towards 1.1900 amid softer USD, ECB hopes
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1900 amid fresh US dollar weakness, as the risk-on trading dominates. Firmer Treasury yields could limit the upside in the pair. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
Whale buys 150 billion Shiba Inu coins, SHIB continues uptrend
A mysterious large wallet investor bought $1.1 million worth of SHIB tokens on September 5. SHIB traders started a petition on Change.org, asking for commission-less exchange to list Shiba Inu coin.
The dollar story ahead of ECB
The US and Canadian markets are closed today for Labor Day hence ıt will be a quiet start to a week that is busy with central bank decisions and a lot of Fed speakers. It will give one more day to ruminate over the August jobs report.