EUR/JPY ticks up, nearing 184.00 amid generalised Yen weakness



The Yen remains one of the worst-performing major currencies in thin holiday trading on Wednesday. The EUR/JPY approaches 184.00 heading into the European midday, after bouncing at the 183.50 area on Tuesday.



Looking from a broader perspective, the pair remains steady, at a short distance of the long-term high, near 185.00 hit earlier this month, and on track to close the year with a more than 14% appreciation.

A hesitant BoJ has hammered the Yen in 2025

The hesitant pace of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary normalisation cycle, combined with concerns about Trump’s tariffs on Japan’s export-oriented economy, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s fiscal largesse, has created a perfect storm for the Yen, which has been the weakest major performer in 2025.

The Summary of Opinions of the latest BoJ meeting reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to further monetary tightening. Still, the rate hike calendar remains vague, and the government is likely to oppose anything other than a very gradual monetary normalisation cycle. In this context, Yen upside attempts are likely to remain limited.



In Europe, the European Central Bank is giving signs that the monetary easing cycle is over and that the next move will be a hike, probably in the second half of next year. This has given some impulse to the Euro over the last few weeks.