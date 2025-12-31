Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Edges lower against US Dollar in final stretch to 2025

Pound Sterling edges lower against US Dollar in final stretch to 2025

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades broadly higher against its major peers in European trading hours on the last day of 2025. The British currency remains upbeat on market expectations that it will continue to outperform in 2026 amid hopes that there will be fewer interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) compared to other central banks.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tests 1.3450 support after moving below nine-day EMA

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tests 1.3450 support after moving below nine-day EMA

GBP/USD remains subdued for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.3460 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a weakening of a bullish bias as the pair is positioned slightly below the lower boundary of the ascending channel pattern.

GBP/USD trades flat above 1.3450 amid thin trading volume

The GBP/USD pair holds steady around 1.3465 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. However, the Bank of England (BoE) guided that monetary policy will remain on a gradual downward path, which might underpin the Cable against the US Dollar (USD). Financial markets are expected to trade on thin volumes as traders prepare for the New Year holiday.