TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD picks up from lows in a calm year-end session

  • EUR/USD returns to levels past 1.1750 after hitting lows at 1.1720
  • The minutes of the December Fed meeting provided some support for the US Dollar.
  • The pair has broken below trendline support, a negative sign.
EUR/USD picks up from lows in a calm year-end session
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

EUR/USD has turned positive on the daily chart on Wednesday. The pair found support at 1.1720 during the European morning session, and is trading at levels right above 1.1750 heading into the US session opening. The US Dollar recovery has lost steam, with US Jobless Claims expected to add some spice to a dozy year-end trading session.

From a wider perspective, however, the common currency remains on track to a 14% yearly appreciation, boosted by the monetary policy divergence between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Fed. Apart from that, US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies and the softening US economy have weighed heavily on the Greenback.

On Tuesday, the FOMC's minutes confirmed the wide divergence among Fed policymakers. The monetary policy committee approved a 25 basis points rate cut by a lower margin than previously thought and conditioned further monetary policy easing to a steady decline of inflation, which casts doubts about the timing of the next interest rate cut. The US Dollar appreciated after the release of the minutes.

In the macroeconomic calendar, the release of the US Initial Jobless Claims will gather investors' attention. Still, volumes are likely to remain at thin levels as most markets will be closed on Thursday amid the New Year festivities and with Japanese markets shut for the rest of the week.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.12%0.21%0.08%0.06%0.16%0.40%0.16%
EUR-0.12%0.11%-0.04%-0.06%0.04%0.28%0.05%
GBP-0.21%-0.11%-0.13%-0.15%-0.05%0.18%-0.04%
JPY-0.08%0.04%0.13%-0.00%0.08%0.32%0.11%
CAD-0.06%0.06%0.15%0.00%0.09%0.30%0.11%
AUD-0.16%-0.04%0.05%-0.08%-0.09%0.24%0.01%
NZD-0.40%-0.28%-0.18%-0.32%-0.30%-0.24%-0.22%
CHF-0.16%-0.05%0.04%-0.11%-0.11%-0.01%0.22%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: Fed minutes provided some support to the US Dollar

  • The Euro accelerated its pullback on Tuesday as the minutes of December's Fed meeting cast doubt on the date of the next interest rate cut. The US Dollar, however, is set to close its worst yearly performance in the last eight years.
  • The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of six currencies, has depreciated nearly 10% in the last 12 months.
  • The minutes of the December 9-10 Fed Monetary Policy Meeting confirmed that the decision to cut rates by a quarter-point was approved by 9 votes against 3, the highest number of dissenters in the last six years. The divergence within the monetary policy committee reflects the challenging task of setting monetary policy to support a deteriorating labour market without boosting the already strong inflationary pressures.
  • The minutes also revealed that most committee members judged that further rate cuts would likely be appropriate if inflation declined in line with the central bank's projections, and signalled one rate cut in 2026 and another one in 2027.
  • On Wednesday, the focus will turn to the weekly US Jobless Claims report, which is expected to show that first-time applications for unemployment benefits rose to 220K in the week of December 26 from 214K on the previous one.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD is likely to find resistance at the reverse trendline

EUR/USD Chart
EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart


The EUR/USD is showing a mild recovery at the time of writing, yet with technical indicators still at negative levels. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced up from lows near oversold territory but remains below the key 50 line, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows an easing bearish momentum, yet still below zero.

To the upside, the reverse trendline, now around 1.1770, is likely to pose a significant resistance in case of a bullish reversal. This level closes the path towards the December 16 and 24 highs near 1.1805 area, and the September 23 and 24 highs near 1.1820.

A bearish reversal, on the contrary, is likely to face support at the December 17 and 19 lows near 1.1700. Further down, the next targets are the December 4 high and December 11 low, around 1.1680, ahead of the December 8 and 9 lows in the area of 1.1615.

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recovers to 1.1750 region as 2025 draws to a close

EUR/USD recovers to 1.1750 region as 2025 draws to a close

Following the bearish action seen in the European session on Wednesday, EUR/USD regains its traction and recovery to the 1.1750 region. Nevertheless, the pair's volatility remains low as trading conditions thin out on the last day of the year.

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3450 on modest USD recovery

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3450 on modest USD recovery

GBP/USD remains under modest beairsh pressure and fluctuates at around 1.3450 on Wednesday. The US Dollar finds fresh demand due to the end-of-the-year position adjustments, weighing on the pair amid the pre-New Year trading lull. 

Gold retreats to $4,300 area, looks to post monthly gains

Gold retreats to $4,300 area, looks to post monthly gains

Gold stays on the back foot on the last day of 2025 and trades near $4,300, possibly pressured by profit-taking and position adjustments. Nevertheless, XAU/USD remains on track to post gains for December and extend its winning streak into a fifth consecutive month.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP prepare for a potential New Year rebound

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP prepare for a potential New Year rebound

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are holding steady on Wednesday after recording minor gains on the previous day. Technically, Bitcoin could extend gains within a triangle pattern while Ethereum and Ripple face critical overhead resistance. 

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers