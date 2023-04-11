Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls move in at key H4 support

- Gold price bulls holding the fort at a critical support area.
- Gold price bulls eye a break of $2,020 for prospects to $2,050.
- Gold price traders eye US Consumer Price Index for the next clues with regard to Federal Reserve interest rates.
Gold price finished the day on Tuesday tailing off from the New York session highs that were put in on a soft US Dollar ahead of Wednesday's US inflation report. Holiday markets made for a mixed day as traders wait in anticipation of the main event for the week making for uneven price action across the asset classes.
The Greenback gave back the bulk of Easter Monday's gains after the robust Nonfacr Payrolls report released on the Good Friday holiday cemented the notion that the Federal Reserve has one more rate hike left in its toolbox. The job numbers showed that employers added 236,000 jobs while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. This has led the market to believe that the Federal Reserve will hike rates by an additional 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting, before pausing in June. Markets are also pricing for the Fed pivot where a rate cut by year-end could be on the cards to combat the risks of a recession.
US Consumer Price Index will be key
In this regard, the March Consumer Price Index inflation data will be closely watched to see if it is near the 6% annualized rate reported in February, which would likely mean higher interest rates are coming from the central bank. However, analysts at TD Securities argued that core prices likely cooled off modestly in March, with the index still rising a strong 0.4% MoM, as they look for recent relief from goods deflation to turn into inflation this month. ´´Shelter prices likely remained the key wildcard, while slowing gas prices and softer food-price gains will likely dent non-core inflation,´´ they said. ´´Our MoM forecasts imply 5.1%/5.6% YoY for total/core prices.´´
We will also get the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, FOMC, on Wednesday and the analysts at TD Securities explained that the rate hike at the March FOMC meeting was widely viewed as dovish.´´ The analysts added that ´´the distribution of the March dot plot for 2023, however, suggested a more hawkish sentiment across the FOMC. With banking stress now appearing to be somewhat contained, the minutes for this meeting might emphasize this hawkish sentiment given continued elevated inflationary pressures.´´
Overall, with the June Federal Open Market Committee, FOMC, meeting remaining in play for a final 25bp rate increase, investors will have lightened their exposure to the Gold price in anticipation of profit-taking. However, as the analysts at TDS argued, ´´with Wednesday´s CPI print top of mind, the market has been unwilling to convincingly break lower, with CTAs needing to see prices below $1980/oz to further reduce length.´´
As for Federal Reserve chatter, the officials continue to stress that the central bank's policy path will depend on incoming data. For instance, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the Fed should be cautious about raising rates in the face of recent banking stress. Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams explained that the prospect of the Fed raising its benchmark interest rate only once more and in a 25 basis point increment is a useful starting point.
Gold price technical analysis
In a series of analyses for Gold price tracking the live Gold price market, it stated the following:
´´The Gold price doji is a stalling candle and it could be followed by a bearish engulfment on Thursday that could give way to the prospects of a move lower in the Gold price as the bias. However, so long as the Gold price bulls stay committed, this bullish cycle will have further to run for the Gold price.´´
Gold price update, live chart
We are seeing the Gold price bulls commit to the support area with the $2,050s on the radar.
Gold price H4 chart
The Gold price four-hour chart shows that the bulls are holding the fort at key support with $2,010/20 now eyed as the next major Gold price resistance area guarding $2,050.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000
Gold price has lost its traction and erased a large portion of it daily gains after having climbed to a fresh weekly high near $2,030 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.4% following the sharp decline seen after US CPI data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release
The US Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) released CPI data for March. Both CPI YoY, at 5% and CPI MoM at 0.1% came in below market expectations, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.