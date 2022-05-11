- Gold Price rebounds in tandem with risk sentiment, regains $1,850.
- US dollar resumes corrections alongside the Treasury yields.
- XAU/USD remains a ‘sell the bounce’ trade amid Fed’s hawkish outlook.
Gold Price is looking to extend its recovery from three-month lows of $1,836 in the European session, as it recaptures the psychological $1,850 barrier ahead of the critical US inflation data.
The recovery momentum in XAU/USD strengthens, as the US dollar index extends its pullback from above the 104.00 level, undermined by the relief rally seen across the global markets.
Hopes that consumer price inflation will likely peak in the US economy in April are offering a temporary reprieve to the market.
The ongoing retreat in the US Treasury yields from three-year peaks also adds to the weight on the dollar, aiding the Gold Price rebound.
The bright metal also stages a strong comeback after it manages to defend the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA), aligned at $1,836.
Gold Price Technical levels on the daily chart
Sellers need a daily closing below the latter to extend the sell-off towards the February 10 lows of $1,822.
The next key support is seen at the $1,800 round figure, below which the February lows at $1,769 will be in focus.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting just above the oversold region, allowing room for more declines.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes US inflation and daily close below 200-DMA
On the flip side, if gold bulls manage to defend the 200-DMA on a daily closing basis, then a rebound towards the previous week's low of $1,850 will be inevitable.
Further up, gold buyers will aim for Tuesday’s high of $1,865 on their way to the $1,900 mark.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1851.08
|Today Daily Change
|12.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|1838.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1911.72
|Daily SMA50
|1933.22
|Daily SMA100
|1882.77
|Daily SMA200
|1835.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1835.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1909.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.44
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1846.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1854.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1827.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1797.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1857.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1876.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1887.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0600 as Lagarde fans July rate hike bets
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains towards 1.0600, as ECB President Lagarde fans July rate hike expectations. The US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields keep falling.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350, having found buyers near 1.2300. The cable extends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold bounces off 200-DMA to regain $1,850, US inflation eyed
Gold Price is looking to extend its recovery from three-month lows of $1,836 in the European session, as it recaptures the psychological $1,850 barrier ahead of the critical US inflation data.
Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster
BTC price seems to have cauterized the bleed wound after dipping below significant support levels. This brief pause in the big crypto’s downtrend has caused ETH, XRP and other altcoins to rebound violently to the upside.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.