Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears are stepping in below $2,000

- Gold price is meeting resistance in the right-hand shoulder.
- All eyes are on the Federal Reserve this week.
The Gold price is carving out a topping pattern below the highs of the $2,000s that were scored at the start of this week. At the time of writing, Gold price is trading near $1,979 and has traveled between $2,009.85 and $1,965.99 so far this week for the initial balance.
Fundamentally, bank stocks are a driving force that rallied on Monday with a tentative sigh of relief due to the rescue of Credit Suisse with UBS buying the troubled bank for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion). The speedy measure to stem contagion, however, does not guarantee anything and some argue that was has occurred is just the tip of the iceberg. For instance, shares in First Republic Bank, the lender drawing the most concern from US investors right now cratered 33.5% on Wall Street on Monday following S&P Global downgrading its credit ratings deeper into junk on Sunday.
"If you think about where we were a year ago, the Fed was just starting its rate-hiking cycle. So over the next couple of quarters, you're going to get those long and variable, cumulative and lagged impacts hitting the market further," Bob Michele, the global head and CIO of fixed income at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. "So I think this is the tip of the iceberg. I think there's a lot more consolidation, a lot more pain yet to come."
It’s also possible that “we just go from one weak institution falling over to the next,” said Vicky Redwood, senior economic adviser at Capital Economics. There are no other obvious candidates that could be singled out like Credit Suisse, but it’s “hard to predict where the problems will emerge,” she explained.
All eyes on the Fed
Meanwhile, the Gold price will be sensitive to the US Dollar and the Federal Reserve this week. Fed funds futures show a 26.9% probability of the Fed holding its overnight rate at a current 4.5%-4.75% when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on Wednesday. Consequently, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes to was at its highest in 3.50% compared with its US close of 3.397% on Friday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.00% compared with Friday's close of 3.846%.
´´Despite banking regulators rushing to shore up market confidence, the uncertain macro backdrop continues to entice buying. Bullion-backed ETF saw strong inflows, with SPDR Gold Share’s holding increasing by more than 204kz last session,´´ analysts at ANZ bank explained.
´´Swaps traders remain split on whether the US Federal Reserve will hike again this year. All eyes now shift to the Fed’s two-day meeting. Any dovish commentary should help support the precious metals sector.´´
Gold technical analysis
The Gold price could be forming a topping pattern in the right-hand shoulder of the head and shoulders on the 4 and 1-hour charts:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.