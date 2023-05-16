Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears approach $2,000 amid US default fears ahead of Retail Sales

- Gold price takes offers to reverse the week-start corrective bounce, renews intraday low of late.
- XAU/USD drops as US Dollar picks up bids amid market’s anxiety ahead of US Retail Sales, debt ceiling talks.
- Downbeat China data, softer yields also weigh on the Gold price on a key day.
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday low near $2005.00 as it takes offers to reverse the week-start corrective bounce heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal bears the burden of the markets’ cautious mood ahead of the US Retail Sales for April and the all-important US debt ceiling talks, scheduled for 19:00 GMT.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to refresh its intraday high near 102.50, following the downbeat Monday, as it cheers the market’s fears of the US default and anxiety ahead of the key US data. It’s worth noting that the latest comments from US House Speaker McCarthy saying, “I don’t think we’re in a good place,” seem to put a floor under the US Dollar price, via fears of deadlock on the US debt ceiling extension as Republicans may stick to their demand.
Apart from the US Dollar moves, the downbeat data from China, one of the key customers of Gold, also weigh on the XAU/USD. That said, China's Industrial Production grew 5.9% for April versus 10.9% expected and 3.9% prior whereas the Retail Sales rose 18.4% YoY from 10.6% prior and 21.0% market forecasts.
Elsewhere, the Fed policymakers’ hesitance in letting go of the hawkish bias joins the fears of recession and banking woes to roil the risk profile and exert downside pressure on the Gold price.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures dropped 0.30% intraday even as Wall Street closed positive and the yields remain pressured, which in turn shows the market’s indecision and awaits the important data/events for clear directions.
Moving on, the Gold price is likely to remain pressured amid the market’s risk-off mood ahead of the US Retail Sales for April, expected at 0.7% MoM versus -0.6% prior. Following that, the talks between US President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy to avoid debt expiration will be crucial to watch as the deadline for US default looms, recently brought forward to the first week of June.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price reverses from a convergence of the 100-bar and 200-bar Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), around $2,019 by the press time.
The XAU/USD pullback, however, fails to gain support from the RSI (14) line as it drops below the 50.0 level and suggests bottom-picking.
The same highlights a one-week-old horizontal support zone around the $2,000 round figure for the Gold sellers to watch as an immediate rest-points.
Even if the XAU/USD breaks the $2,000 support, despite nearly oversold RSI, an upward-sloping support line from April 27, close to $1,995 at the latest, will be the last defense of the buyers.
On the contrary, an upside break of the $2,019 EMA confluence isn’t an open ticket to the Gold price upside as a downward-sloping trend line from May 03, close to $2,023 as we write, could challenge the bulls before giving them control.
Gold price: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2009.66
|Today Daily Change
|-6.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|2016.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2008.72
|Daily SMA50
|1975.65
|Daily SMA100
|1922.14
|Daily SMA200
|1822.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2022.18
|Previous Daily Low
|2007.36
|Previous Weekly High
|2048.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|2000.95
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2016.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2013.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2008.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2000.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1993.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2023.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2030.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2038.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.