Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech around $1,800

- Gold struggles to justify bullish crossover of key DMAs after snapping two-day downtrend.
- Market sentiment sours as tapering concerns join covid, geopolitical fears.
- Powell’s power-play at Jackson Hole is crucial for near-term market direction.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold (XAU/USD) traders remain at the loggerheads around $1,793, following the first daily positive closing in three, during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal benefited from the market’s risk-off mood the previous day, ignoring the US dollar recovery. However, cautious sentiment ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium probes the gold prices of late.
The main contributors to the sour sentiment were the latest comments from the Fed officials who backed tapering concerns, as well as geopolitical challenges from the Middle East and China, not to forget covid woes.
Topping all is Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan who said, “Fed's asset purchases had their purpose and their time but not longer well-suited to the situation.” James Bullard and Ester George were the rest of the non-voting Fed members who followed Kaplan and firmed up concerns over tapering.
Furthermore, Blast at Kabul airport and reports of two or three US officials being hurt raised worries of the US response to the Taliban. Elsewhere, the likely meet between the US and Chinese equity officials joins Beijing’s dislike for American pressure and meddling into the internal matters to highlight the geopolitical fears.
It’s worth mentioning that faster spread of the coronavirus and chatters over six-month immunity of vaccines, as well as the need for a third jab, also add to the risk-off mood.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields remained indecisive around 1.34% but Wall Street snapped a five-day uptrend. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose the most in a week after four days of a downside, exerting downside pressure on the commodities and Antipodeans.
Moving on, the US data, like the Core PCE Price Index for July, will join the risk catalysts to entertain gold traders. However, major attention will be on how Powell defends the Fed’s easy money policies.
Read: Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech: Caution will win out
Technical analysis
With its first positive daily closing in three days, gold portrayed a bullish crossover of the 100-DMA to the 200-DMA amid upbeat MACD signals. The same hints at the metal’s further upside.
However, a downward sloping trend line from June near the $1,800 threshold and a convergence of the stated key DMAs close to $1,810–11 will be tough immediate challenges for gold buyers.
Should the yellow metal crosses $1,811 on a daily closing basis, a clear run-up towards $1,835, surrounding multiple levels marked since mid-July, can’t be ruled out. Though, any further upside past $1,835 will be challenged by early June’s low near $1,855 before directing the bulls towards the June month’s top of $1,916.
On the flip side, $1,775 and June’s low around $1,750 can entertain short-term sellers ahead of the August 10 low near $1,717.
During the quote’s weakness below $1,717, the $1,700 round figure will be the key as a daily closing below the same may not hesitate to refresh the multi-day low, marked in August, surrounding $1,686.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1793.14
|Today Daily Change
|2.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1790.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1785.59
|Daily SMA50
|1790.89
|Daily SMA100
|1810.57
|Daily SMA200
|1810.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1803.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1782.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1795.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.89
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1790.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1795.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1781.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1771.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1760.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1801.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1812.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1822.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on weekly support line, 100-SMA as MACD teases bears
EUR/USD remains pressured around the week’s top, seesaws near 1.1750-55 amid Friday’s Asian session after the first negative daily closing the previous day. Failures to cross 200-SMA, downbeat MACD signals keep bears hopeful.
GBP/USD under pressure sub-1.3700
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met French President Emmanuel Macron. Hints on US Federal Reserve tapering hurt demand for high-yielding assets. GBP/USD at risk of extending its decline once blow 1.3670.
XAU/USD loses traction before testing $1,800, looks to close flat
Economic data form the US near expectations, attention on Fed Chair Powell’s speech. DXY rebounds but fails to hold above 93.00. Gold bounced sharply even amid a stronger dollar.
Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned
More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD could target 1.1900 if it manages to clear the 3-month-old descending trend line.