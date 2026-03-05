TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/JPY drops below 111.00 as Australia’s Trade Surplus narrows

  • AUD/JPY falls as Australia’s Trade Surplus narrows to 2,631M MoM in January from 3,373M in December 2025.
  • The Japanese Yen strengthens as the US Dollar weakens on hopes that the Middle East conflict may be brief.
  • BoJ Governor Ueda warned Middle East tensions could hit Japan’s economy, keeping interest rates unchanged longer.
AUD/JPY drops below 111.00 as Australia’s Trade Surplus narrows
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

AUD/JPY depreciates after registering mild gains in the previous session, trading around 110.80 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The currency cross remains subdued following the release of Australia’s Trade Balance data.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday reported that Trade Surplus narrowed to 2,631M month-over-month (MoM) in January, from 3,373M in December 2025. The market consensus was for 3,900M. Meanwhile, Exports declined by 0.9% MoM from a rise of 0.9% (revised from 1.0%) prior. Meanwhile, Imports rose by 0.8% MoM, compared to a fall of 1.8% (revised from 0.8%) seen in December.

The AUD/JPY cross weakens as the Japanese Yen strengthens against major peers, supported by a softer US Dollar and tentative hopes that the Middle East conflict may be shorter than feared. Reuters cited The New York Times reporting that Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence signalled to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) a willingness to explore talks to end the war. However, Tehran later denied the report, leaving the conflict’s duration and economic fallout uncertain.

However, surging energy prices have fueled concerns about growth and inflation, potentially complicating the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) rate outlook. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda warned that escalating Middle East tensions could materially affect Japan’s economy, suggesting policy rates may remain unchanged for an extended period.

Economic Indicator

Trade Balance (MoM)

The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Mar 05, 2026 00:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 2,631M

Consensus: 3,900M

Previous: 3,373M

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD edges lower below 1.1650 as Middle East tensions fuel US Dollar strength

EUR/USD edges lower below 1.1650 as Middle East tensions fuel US Dollar strength

The EUR/USD pair trades in negative territory around 1.1635 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Euro as escalating Middle East conflict boosts safe-haven flows. Traders brace for the Eurozone Retail Sales and US weekly Initial Jobless Claims reports, which will be released later on Thursday. 

GBP/USD tests key moving averages as growth downgrade weighs

GBP/USD tests key moving averages as growth downgrade weighs

GBP/USD was nearly flat on Wednesday, edging up 0.08% to settle around 1.3370 in a quiet session. The pair has fallen sharply from its late-January high near 1.3870 and is now testing the 200-day Exponential Moving Average, with this week's one-week forex heatmap showing Pound Sterling as one of the worst performers against the US Dollar, down about 1.4% on the week.

Gold re-attempts $5,200 amid a softer USD; reduced Fed rate cut bets cap gains

Gold re-attempts $5,200 amid a softer USD; reduced Fed rate cut bets cap gains

Gold bounces toward $5,200 for the second consecutive day on Thursday amid a modest US Dollar weakness. Wednesday's upbeat US macro data further tempered hopes for three rate cuts by the Fed in 2026. Furthermore, escalating Middle East tensions might continue to benefit the USD's status as the global reserve currency and contribute to capping the bullion.

Ethereum jumps alongside a spike in open interest, realized price could limit upside

Ethereum jumps alongside a spike in open interest, realized price could limit upside

Ethereum has jumped above $2,100 on Wednesday, following a general recovery across the crypto market. The move was accompanied by a spike in Ethereum's open interest, which has increased to 13.43M ETH — its highest level since January 31. 

First Venezuela, now Iran: The US-China energy war escalates

First Venezuela, now Iran: The US-China energy war escalates

At first glance, the latest escalation involving the United States with both Iran and Venezuela looks like another chapter in a long-running geopolitical story. But viewed through a broader strategic lens, something else may be unfolding: Energy.

Bittensor extends recovery despite retail demand slump

Bittensor extends recovery despite retail demand slump

Bittensor, a leading Artificial Intelligence token, is aging up above $190 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Steady price increases characterise the broader crypto market, with Bitcoin holding above $71,000 and Ethereum above $2,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers