Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to extend recovery above $1,720 as focus shifts to US NFP

- Gold price has resumed its upside journey after a pullback to near $1,700.00.
- Escalating Japan-North Korea tensions are turning the risk-profile wheel to the negative side.
- After bumper US ADP data, upbeat NFP numbers would soar the odds of a 75 bps rate hike further.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has turned sideways after sensing demand around the critical support of $1,700.00. The precious metal is aiming to cross the $1,720.00 hurdle and will find its next barricade around $1,730.00. The yellow metal is holding its gains while the market sentiment is turning negative on escalating tensions between Japan and North Korea.
The option of announcing a third consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is getting votes now. Earlier, the San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that inflation remains high, adding that more rate hikes are needed. She emphasized that the Fed is “resolute” on raising rates further to bring inflation down.
Apart from that, upbeat payroll data dictated that the pace of hiring by the corporate is not slowed down yet. The US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) data reported higher at 208k vs. the prior release of 200k. Also, a better-than-projected US ISM non-manufacturing gamut is hinting that the overall demand is still solid.
On Friday, the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will display a true picture of the labor market status. As per the consensus, the economy has added 250k fresh jobs lower than the reading of 315k reported for August.
Gold technical analysis
Gold prices have bounced back sharply after sensing a significant buying interest around the horizontal support placed from October 10 high at $1,702.62. The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has acted as major support for the counter. Also, the termination of a corrective move to near $1,700.00 has pushed the gold prices back above the 50-EMA at around $1,714.00.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is hovering around 60.00 and is looking to establish above the same.
Gold intraday chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1716.46
|Today Daily Change
|-9.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1726.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1679.83
|Daily SMA50
|1724.74
|Daily SMA100
|1763.48
|Daily SMA200
|1823.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1729.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1695.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1675.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1614.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1708.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1704.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1682.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1669.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1773.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
