Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advocates more volatility as yields dribble, inflation data looms

- Gold price funnels down towards the breaking point of a volatility-signaling chart pattern.
- Softer United States Treasury bond yields contrast with the US Dollar rebound to weigh on the XAU/USD.
- Neutral comments from Federal Reserve officials put a floor under the Gold price.
- Easy inflation can keep the XAU/USD buyers hopeful as banking fears fade.
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints mild losses around $1,963 as bulls and bears jostle within a short-term symmetrical triangle ahead of the key inflation release. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar’s rebound allowed the XAU/USD to lure bears the previous day but mixed comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and the absence of important United States data, not to forget the risk-on mood, challenge the Gold sellers amid Thursday’s sluggish Asian session.
Gold price drop on US Dollar’s rebound
Gold price bears the burden of the US Dollar’s rebound as traders await the key data/events. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) marked the first daily gain in three the previous day, down 0.05% intraday near 102.65 by the press time.
A retreat in the US Treasury bond yields joined the quarter-end positioning and cautious optimism in the market to underpin the US Dollar’s latest rebound. Adding strength to the greenback’s rebound could be the geopolitical fears emanating from China, Russia and North Korea. However, an absence of hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials joins the absence of talks about banking woes to weigh on the US Dollar.
That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury yields marked their first daily loss on Wednesday by ending the North American trading session around 3.57% and 4.10% respectively.
It should be noted that the US Dollar gains, as well as the Gold price weakness, could also be linked to the increase in the US inflation expectations, per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED).
Alternatively, the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials’ hesitance in suggesting further rate hikes seems to challenge the greenback buyers, which in turn keeps the Gold buyers hopeful. Bloomberg came out with the news suggesting Fed Chair Jerome Powell showed forecasts for one more rate hike in 2023, which in turn pushed back talks of policy pivot and favor the US Dollar bulls. Though, Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said, “We will be looking at incoming data, financial conditions to make a meeting-by-meeting judgment on rates.”
China-linked fears also weigh on XAU/USD
The recent chatters surrounding the US-China strain due to the US-Taiwan ties also challenge the Gold buyers, due to the dragon nation’s status as one of the world’s biggest XAU/USD consumers. That said, the US blacklisting of Chinese companies and Beijing’s dislike of a meeting between the White House Speak and the Taiwan President can be considered the key news on that matter. On the same line, Bloomberg said that Taiwanese officials are pushing hard for an agreement to eliminate the burden of double taxation, like the US has with dozens of countries. The same could fury China and allow the Gold sellers to keep the reins.
On the other hand, nuclear threats from Russia and North Korea are also challenging the sentiment and the XAU/USD price.
Meanwhile, optimism surrounding the technology and banking sector allows the Gold price to fight back the bears.
Inflation, banking news are crucial for Gold traders to track
Although the recent shift in the Federal Reserve (Fed) tone and the market’s cautious optimism keeps the Gold buyers hopeful, a jump in the US inflation expectations and an absence of dovish comments from major central banks prod the XAU/USD bulls. As a result, today’s preliminary readings of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) gauge for Germany and the US fourth quarter (Q4) Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) details will be important to watch for the Gold traders. It’s worth noting that an increase in price pressure pushes the central banks towards higher rates and the same can weigh on the precious metal.
Also read: US February PCE Inflation Preview: Bad news for the Dollar, good news for the Fed?
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price seesaws within a one-week-old symmetrical triangle, suggesting more volatility on the breakout. That said, the impending bull cross on the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator joins the hidden bullish divergence between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, and the price to lure the XAU/USD bulls.
It’s worth noting that a hidden bullish RSI divergence can be found when the Gold price makes a higher low but the RSI (14) grinds lower.
With this, the XAU/USD is likely to grind higher with the stated triangle’s top line, close to $1,985 at the latest, which acts as an immediate hurdle towards the north. Following that, the $2,000 round figure and the latest peak surrounding $2,010 can test the Gold buyers before directing them to the previous yearly high of $2,070.
Alternatively, a downside break of the aforementioned triangle’s lower line, near $1,950, can trigger a short-term fall in the Gold price. Though, the 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of near $1,923 may check the XAU/USD sellers before giving them control.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1963.3
|Today Daily Change
|-1.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1964.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1913.36
|Daily SMA50
|1891.3
|Daily SMA100
|1848.53
|Daily SMA200
|1782.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1974.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1958.89
|Previous Weekly High
|2009.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1934.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1964.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1968.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1957.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1950.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1942.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1973.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1981.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1988.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD downside looks solid amid H&S formation
The AUD/USD pair is showing topsy-turvy action in a narrow range around 0.6680 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset remained in action on Wednesday after the monthly Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) softens further to 6.8% from the former release of 7.4%.
EUR/USD bears take on key support and eye a 78.6% daily Fibo
EUR/USD bears eye a break of trendline support that guards a run to a daily 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Bulls need to commit above 1.0780 and then 1.0700.
Gold advocates more volatility as yields dribble, inflation data looms
Gold price prints mild losses around $1,963 as bulls and bears jostle within a short-term symmetrical triangle ahead of the key inflation release. Softer United States Treasury bond yields contrast with the US Dollar rebound to weigh on the XAU/USD.
Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade is nearing; what to expect from ETH and LSD tokens
Ethereum Shanghai upgrade will enable ETH withdrawals for users who staked their tokens from as early as December 2020. ETH selling pressure could be limited by reduced stakers, a steady withdrawal process, and 60% of the altcoin being liquid.
Alibaba break-up sparks risk asset surge
The news that Alibaba will split itself into six units has proven to be quite the tonic for investors, who have taken this sign of corporate activity as an indication that animal spirits are still active despite the turmoil of the past three weeks.