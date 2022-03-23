- Gold moves higher for a fresh daily high on Wednesday.
- Risk-off is the theme and safe-haven flows are benefitting the gold price.
The price of gold is higher in mid-week trading as US stocks fell sharply following Moscow's plans to switch its natural gas sales to some countries to roubles. This has sent oil prices and tensions higher in global financial markets. At the time of writing, the gold price is trading near the highs of the day at $1,947.25. The yellow metal rallied from a low of $1,915.64 earlier in the day and is set on a fresh daily high and a bullish close.
Responding to Western sanctions that have hit Russia's economy hard, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will seek payment in roubles for gas sales from "unfriendly" countries, while its forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv a month into their assault
Prices for commodities such as oil and wheat have climbed as tensions in Ukraine have escalated, putting additional upward pressure on already high inflation due to supply chain bottlenecks. Rising inflation has led many central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, to take measures to rein in prices, such as by raising interest rates. However, gold can also benefit from the safe-haven flows amid the uncertainties surrounding the war.
''Market participants are keenly watching US 10-year rates as they approach a trend-channel that has served multi-decade-long resistance. In this context, gold prices have remained incredibly resilient despite the explosive price action in rates markets following Chair Powell's comments,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
US 10-year yield trend channel
The above chart illustrates the trend channel as the 10-year yield move sin towards 2.5%.
''While rates markets are now pencilling in higher odds for a 50bp hike in May, gold markets could be reflecting a growing cohort of participants interpreting the Fed's hiking path as being behind the curve on inflation, as the Fed moves too slowly and cautiously to tame inflation,'' the analysts at TD Securities said
''In this context, gold prices once again narrowly avoided catalyzing a massive CTA liquidation program last session, but the margin of safety remains low. Such a liquidation event would raise risks that safe-haven buyers could offload length in a vacuum concurrently with massive CTA liquidations. Fortunately, Shanghai traders have seemingly ended a period of liquidations and have meaningfully added to their gold in recent trading sessions.''
Gold technical analysis
The price is completing a 50% mean reversion of the monthly bullish impulse, as illustrated on the weekly chart where the price meets the prior highs and support block. This could see demand move in again and an extension of the upside in the comings weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
