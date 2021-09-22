Gold Price Forecast: Fed's hawkish tone marred by risk-on sentiment

- Fed leaves interest rates unchanged says moderation in asset purchases "may soon be warranted".
- Gold volatile on the FOMC statement and rallies into daily resistance.
- Risk-on tone persists surrounding Evergrande contagion prospects abating.
The price of gold has been volatile on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision that has just been released.
XAU/USD has rallied to a fresh high of $1,786.87 in a 1% move between $1,769 and $1,787.87 so far. The FOMC statement gives rise to an imminent taper announcement.
Key takeaways, first glance
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged.
The Fed says moderation in asset purchases "may soon be warranted".
If progress continues as expected, a taper may soon be warranted.
Dots suggest that Fed has signalled that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year.
Hawkish changes on the statement:
The Fed funds futures raise chances of a Fed rate hike by Dec 2022 to more than 80% following this and earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist.
The US dollar would be expected to find demand on this development. So far, however, the DXY is lower on the day by some 0.11%.
The Evergrande risk that is abating is giving rise to a risk-on environment, hence risk assets remain supported despite the Fed's hawkish tone.
All eyes on Fed Powell
Federal Reserve chairman's press conference. Jerome Powell will be answering questions likely related to the Evergrande risks and timings of tapering as well as inflation and economic outlooks.
Expect further volatility.
Watch live, Fed's chair Powell
Gold technical analysis
Gold has in the throws of the Wycoff breakout and reaccumulation phase as pointed out in yesterday's analysis as follows:
''The price is playing out in a typical Wycoff post accumulation phase. The bulls broke out of the accumulation zone highs of $1,767 and in a strong rally which would be expected to correct where it met a psychological $1,780 short-term target level. A subsequent correction would be expected to be followed by another bullish impulse towards $1,790 for the sessions ahead on Wednesday. ''
Live market
Gold can continue higher into $1,790 resistance as targetted.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1775.99
|Today Daily Change
|1.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1774.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1795.23
|Daily SMA50
|1794.67
|Daily SMA100
|1815.61
|Daily SMA200
|1807.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1781.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1758.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|1745.39
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1772.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1767.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1761.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1747.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1737.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1784.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1795.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1808.64
