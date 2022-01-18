Gold Price Forecast: Bulls move in for the kill at the 200-hour MA

- Gold bulls are stepping in and accumulation following the hourly bearish impulse is in play.
- US dollar remains firm but US 2-year yields are topping out. A correction to $1,818 is eyed for the sessions ahead.
At $1,813.56, gold, XAU/USD, is attempting to correct the New York session's sell-off from $1,820 and has eyes to $1,1818 within an otherwise bullish trend as determined by the 200 moving average. The US dollar strength has, until now, undermined the performance of the bulls but despite the fresh highs in the greenback, gold is robust.
The 2-year US Treasury yield is slowing up which could be helping to support gold prices but overnight, the benchmark US Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs and major equity market indexes dropped more than 1% on Tuesday. Traders have braced for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tightening monetary policy to combat inflationary pressures.
Consequently, the US dollar hit a six-day high following the jump in Treasury yields. The US 10-year yield also hit a two-year peak of 1.866% overnight. In line with Treasury yields, the US dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies, hitting a one-week high of 95.83 DXY.
For the remaining five business days, there are no Fed speakers until Chair Powell’s post-FOMC decision press conference on January 26. ''Given this way US yields are moving, it’s clear that the Fed’s full-court press last week made a significant impression on the bond market,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained.
''We fully expect a hawkish hold next week that sets up liftoff at the March 15-16 meeting. WIRP suggests a hike then is now fully priced in, followed by hikes in June, September, and December. The expected terminal Fed Funds rates are also starting to move towards 2.0%, which is a key part of the market repricing,'' the analysts added and noted that the equity markets are finally getting the message.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by over 1.9% to 35,262 and the S&P 500 dropped 1.9% to 4,569.82. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 2.31% to 14,238. All sectors were in the red.
Meanwhile, gold trend-follower positioning is also topping out, leaving fewer marginal buyers in precious metals to offset the aggressive rise in rates, analysts at TD Securities explained.
''As the market continues to pencil in additional Fed rate hikes, with a full 4 hikes priced for 2022 and a near-certain March rate hike priced, precious metals appear vulnerable to a consolidation.''
Gold technical analysis
An interesting development is taking place on the lower time frames in gold for which could equate to a short term opportunity:
The price is already holding in bullish territory as per the 200-hour moving average. The M-formation is a reversion pattern that has a high completion rate. The price is often drawn in by the neckline of the formation, in this case, this comes in at $1,818.
Traders can take advantage of the lower time frames, such as the five-min chart, and monitor for accumulation and an optimal area to buy into what could turn out to be a correction of the hourly bearish impulse:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD en route to 1.1300 amid soaring government bond yields
US government bond yields reached levels last seen in February 2020, pushing speculative interest into the greenback. EUR/USD trades around 1.1330 after bottoming at 1.1318.
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3600
GBP/USD is trading at its lowest level since January 11, below 1.3600 on Tuesday. Markets remain risk-averse amid the sharp decline witnessed in major equity indexes in the US after the opening bell and the dollar preserves its strength.
Gold bulls move in for the kill at the 200-hour MA
Gold bulls are stepping in and accumulation following the hourly bearish impulse is in play. US dollar remains firm but US 2-year yields are topping out. A correction to $1,818 is eyed for the sessions ahead.
Crypto market seems ready to rally
BTC relatively unchanged since January 7, continues to hover between $40,000 and $43,000. ETH structure appears to be developing a higher low pivot. XRP maintains a critical support zone, showing strength while Bitcoin and Ethereum adjust lower.
Are market-making brokers taking advantage of high leverage? Answers to painful questions
Why do market-makers provide high leverage? Given that a high percentage of forex traders lose money, do these brokers take advantage of traders' risk? Or do brokers pass the orders to the interbank network and make money off of spreads? Here are a few answers.