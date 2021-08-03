Gold Price Forecast: Asian traders test XAU/USD's bullish commitments

- Gold is stuck in a familiar range but risks this week could shift prices.
- Central banks and covid fears are on the cards and US data will continue to pour in.
The price of gold has been trading in familiar ranges since mid-July and early August and attempts to break the $1,830s have failed on two occasions, so far.
The market this week has seen gold better offered and in Asia on Tuesday, the price of the yellow metal has been pushed to a low of $1,809.52.
The highest level reached, so far, has been $1,813.98 but the US dollar is climbing out of the dumps, at least it is attempting to do so following a negative day on Wall Street.
The US yield dropped on Monday shortly after an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed July US Manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month at 59.5 vs exp: 61.0, prev: 60.6.
While the reading of 59.5 manufacturing ISM is still a strong number, traders are positioning for a potential slowdown in growth.
China, the prior day, reported the July Caixin Manufacturing PMI that fells to a 15-month low of 50.3 from 51.3.
The coronavirus, while not directly linked to the data, is a concern going forward and in the United States, COVID hospitalisations in Louisiana and Florida have surged to their highest points of the pandemic.
This suggests that another lockdown in the nation could be brewing, although the country's top health expert, Anthony Fauci, so far, has ruled it.
Nevertheless, the risks have outweighed any excitement over a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that could be ready for a final vote as early as this week.
Moreover, the Delta variant, which US authorities on Monday described as contagious as chickenpox and far more contagious than the common cold or flu, is raging in many Asian countries.
Should this gather traction over coming weeks, the Jackson Hole may not be the event that some had speculated it to be, where the Federal reserve may have used it to announce a taper timing.
Nevertheless, the US dollar has historically done well at times of high risk-off markets and the US dollar smile theory could be in play for the foreseeable future, as a headwind to gold prices.
The immediate risk for the US dollar will be in central banks, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the UK's Bank of England.
Traders will garner close scrutiny in G10 with doves and hawks squaring up over the impact of extended lockdowns/downside growth risks to Australia and rising price wage inflation in the UK.
Also, Wednesday's Servies and Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data will be critical with a special emphasis on both considering the Fed's chair's keen eye on economic data.
The US dollar could find a bid in any of or all of the above as a headwind for gold.
''Nonetheless, with the FOMC risk in the rearview, the gravitational pull of record low real rates is offering support to the precious metals in the immediate term,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
Gold technical analysis
From a daily perspective, gold hovers around critical 21 and 50 EMA convergence and between support and resistance.
A break of either side would be a significant development.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
GBP/USD: 100-day EMA defends bulls around 1.3900
Having portrayed a two-day pullback from the highest levels since late June, GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3890 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable seesaws between a downward sloping trend line from June 01 and 100-day EMA. However, bullish MACD and a successful rise above 200-day EMA favor buyers.
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
Ethereum Classic price squeezed, puts ETC on the verge of a sharp move
Ethereum Classic price has not accomplished anything since claiming the 2018 high on July 24, showing a 3.60% gain over the last nine days. The lack of price traction stands in contrast to the unstoppable advance for Ethereum over the last 13 days.
Will Delta derail the economic recovery?
The Friday payrolls data in the US is going to dominate the relative importance of data releases this week, even if it shouldn’t because July conditions were still in transition and then complicated by the Delta surge.