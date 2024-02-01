- Gold price falls back as the “early rate-cuts” narrative wanes.
- The Fed needs more evidence to be confident that inflation will return to 2%.
- The US Dollar advances ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI, NFP data.
Gold price (XAU/USD) surrenders recent gains on Thursday’s European session, but continues to trade inside Wednesday’s trading range. The upside in the Gold price is restricted as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has pushed back expectations of a rate cut in March. However, the downside is also well-supported as almost all Fed Monetary Policy Committee members (MPC) members favored rate cuts in 2024.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell showed disinterest in rate-cut speculation, arguing that policymakers are still unconvinced that underlying inflation will sustainably return to the 2% target. As Jerome Powell has spooked expectations of rate cuts in March, investors have turned to May’s policy meeting for the first rate cut of this cycle.
As we advance, the inflation outlook will be guided by labor market conditions, consumer spending, and economic growth, which will set a fresh undertone for rate-cut expectations.
Meanwhile, investors await January's Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI and the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. The expectations of a rate cut at May’s Fed monetary policy meeting could wane if the employment and wage growth data turn out higher than expected.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price off from day’s high while US Dollar advances
- Gold price falls from the day’s high near $2,050 as investors shift back to the narrative that the Federal Reserve is not interested in reducing interest rates in March.
- In his monetary policy statement on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell turned down speculation for reducing interest rates until policymakers get greater confidence that underlying inflation will sustainably return to the 2% target.
- A strict denial for rate cuts in March has shifted expectations to the May policy meeting.
- As per the CME Fedwatch tool, traders see a 61% chance of a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.00%-5.25% for May.
- The Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the fourth straight time was widely anticipated.
- Also, Jerome Powell said, “risks to achieving full employment and 2% inflation are better balanced.”
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) rises to near 103.80 as expectations for rate cuts shift to May. Until then, various economic data are lined up that will guide further action in the safe-haven assets.
- In today’s session, market participants will focus on the ISM Manufacturing PMI for January and the Initial Jobless Claims (IJC) for the week ending January 26.
- According to the estimates, the Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.0 from December’s reading of 47.4. The reasoning behind lower factory output would be higher furloughs due to the festive mood.
- The Manufacturing PMI data will be followed by the official Employment data for January, which will be published on Friday.
- The private Employment Change data, reported by the ADP on Wednesday, showed that private employers recruited 107K workers in December, which was significantly lower than expectations of 145K and the former reading of 158K.
- This has set a negative undertone for the NFP data ahead. Investors anticipate that overall payroll additions slowed to 180K against 216K in December. The Unemployment Rate is expected to increase to 3.8% from 3.7%.
- Apart from employment numbers, wage growth data will in be the focus as it will guide inflation, being a major contributor to high price pressures.
- The annual Average Hourly Earnings is seen steady at 4.1%. The month-on-month wage growth may have grown at a slower pace of 0.3% against a 0.4% increase in December. A slowdown in the wage growth data would soften the inflation outlook.
Technical Analysis: Gold price trades inside Wednesday’s range
Gold price oscillates inside Wednesday’s trading range as investors shift focus toward the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the Employment data. From a technical perspective, the outlook for the precious metal is upbeat as it has delivered a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern formed on a daily timeframe. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,032.50 is acting as a cushion for the Gold price.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching the 60.00 hurdle. If the RSI manages to sustain above the hurdle, bullish momentum could be triggered.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
