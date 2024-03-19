- Gold price dips to $2,150 as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed’s interest rate decision.
- The US Dollar advances on hopes that the Fed could delay rate-cut plans.
- 10-year US yields fall moderately but hold strength on lower expectations for the Fed reducing interest rates in June.
Gold price (XAU/USD) drops to $2,150 in Tuesday’s European session as a strong US Dollar weighs heavily on the precious metal. The appeal for Gold remains subdued amid uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and the release of the quarterly dot plot on Wednesday.
The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the fifth time in a row, but uncertainty over rate-cut projections keeps the Gold price on the tenterhooks. Investors are scaling back bets that the Fed could begin reducing interest rates in June, putting further downside pressure on Gold.
Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury yields have fallen slightly to 4.32% but remain broadly strong on hopes that the first Fed rate cut, which is currently anticipated in June, will be delayed. Higher-than-expected consumer and producer inflation data are casting doubts among investors that this policy pivot will indeed occur in June or will be further postponed.
Daily digest market movers: Gold, bond yields fall while US Dollar rallies
- Gold price falls sharply to the crucial support of $2,150. Investors turn risk-averse towards bullions ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, which will be announced on Wednesday.
- The CME FedWatch tool shows that after the conclusion of the two-day meeting, the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged. Investors are eagerly awaiting the quarterly dot plot, which shows projections for interest rates over time by Chair Jerome Powell and other officials. The dot plot will signal any change in projections for rate cuts this year.
- December’s dot plot indicated that Fed officials are anticipating three rate cuts in 2024. If the Fed dials down rate-cut projections, the Gold price could face significant downside pressure. Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows a 60% chance that at least three rate cuts will be announced by 2024. The chances for at least three rate cuts were slightly below 80% before the release of the hot consumer and producer inflation data for February.
- In addition to the dot plot, the Fed will also release economic projections for inflation and economic growth. An upbeat economic outlook would strengthen the appeal of the US Dollar. The United States economy has been performing better on the grounds of consumer spending and labor market than any other country in the Group of Seven (G-7) economies.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar’s value against six rival currencies, rises to 104.00 amid improvement in safe-haven bid.
Technical Analysis: Gold price ranges between $2,145-$2,165
Gold price faces pressure as the upside remains limited amid caution ahead of the Fed’s decision on interest rates. The precious metal trades broadly sideways, ranging between $2,145 and $2,165, and it is likely to break the consolidating trend after the Fed’s policy meeting.
The precious metal may continue its downside towards the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,097. After a wide divergence, the asset tends to face a mean-reversion move, which results in a price or a time correction.
On the downside, December 4 high near $2,145 and December 28 high at $2,088 will act as major support levels.
The 14-Relative Strength Index (RSI) retraces from its peak near 84.50, although the upside momentum is still active.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
