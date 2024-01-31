- Gold price struggles for direction ahead of Fed’s monetary policy announcement, ADP Employment Change data.
- The Fed is expected to deliver a steady interest rate decision while the future outlook on rates will be the main focus.
- Investors now see the Fed reducing interest rates from May.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sideways as investors await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) first monetary policy of 2024 and the ADP Employment Change data for January. The Fed is expected to deliver a steady interest rate decision for the fourth time in a row. Investors will keenly focus on the bank’s guidance – future expectation – for interest rates, and that will probably direct action in the FX domain.
Amid easing price pressures, further quantitative tightening is not expected from the Fed, therefore, market participants will focus on “when and at what pace” the central bank will start reducing interest rates. Investors are anticipating that the Fed will commence the rate-reduction process from May.
Previous Fed meeting guidance was for 75 basis points (bps) of cuts in interest rates in 2024. The market has been focusing on expectations for early cuts, however, comments from individual policymakers have been advising for keeping interest rates elevated at least for the first-half of the year – until they become confident that the underlying inflation rate will return to the Fed’s 2% target in a timely manner.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price stays on sidelines ahead of Fed meeting
- Gold price oscillates in a tight range near $2,040 as investors await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and the ADP Employment Change data for January.
- As per the CME Fedwatch tool, traders are confident about the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50% at the meeting.
- This would be the fourth straight time the Fed has left interest rates steady.
- Price pressures in the United States economy are consistently declining, which have been refraining Fed policymakers from hiking interest rates further.
- Fresh commentary from Fed policymakers on the outlook of interest rates is of utmost importance as a steady monetary policy decision is largely expected.
- In the last monetary policy meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell as well as the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which contains the expectations of all members, guided a reduction in interest rates by 75-basis points (bps) in 2024, which boosted demand for risk-perceived assets significantly.
- Guidance for 75 bps rate cuts also led to expectations for Fed commencing rate-cuts from March but then failed to gather momentum due to resilient US economic data.
- Investors will be interested to see how the Fed will adjust its three rate-cut guidance in coming policy meetings.
- The CME Fedwatch tool indicates that the Fed will probably start the rate-cut campaign from May now (instead of March). Absence of dovish signals for May’s meeting would build pressure on the Gold price and will improve appeal for the US Dollar.
- Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains topsy-turvy ahead of the US ADP Employment Change data for January. According to the estimates, 145K job-seekers were hired, which were lower than 164K job additions in December.
- This week, various US economic indicators are lined-up, which will keep investors busy. The ISM agency will release the Manufacturing PMI on Thursday, which will be followed by official Employment data, which will be released on Friday.
- On the global front, geopolitical tensions continue to provide a cushion to bullion. US President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate for aerial drone attacks on US bases near northeastern Jordan.
Technical Analysis: Gold hovers near $2,040
Gold price trades inside Tuesday’s trading range as investors patiently await the Fed policy decision for fresh guidance. The broader trend for Gold price is bullish. The precious metal is forming a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern on the daily chart. This suggests a probable eventual breakout in the direction of dominant uptrend, although this type of triangle can break in any direction.
Near-term demand is strong as the asset is auctioning above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $2,030.
Momentum is still weak as the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
